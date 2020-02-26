A Danville man police eventually tracked down with a store receipt has pleaded guilty to charges tied to a high-speed police chase last October.
Matthew Ryan Sutterlin, 30, pleaded guilty to charges of trespassing and eluding police in Danville Circuit Court on Wednesday.
In the early morning hours of Oct. 24, a Danville officer responding to an alarm call near Lowe’s Home Improvement on Lowe’s Drive ended up chasing a car that sped past him after leaving the home improvement store's loading dock area, according to previous court testimony. A chase ensued, at times topping 80 miles an hour and stretching through nearly 10 miles, but was called off after several minutes because many motorists had to slam on brakes and pull out of the way.
The car, which was reported stolen from a Piney Forest Road business, turned up abandoned hours later in Caswell County, North Carolina, court documents show. A Walmart store receipt found in the car eventually led police to Sutterlin. Investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage from that Walmart and developed a photo of the person who made the sales transaction.
The pursuing police officer, during a January preliminary hearing in Danville General District Court, identified Sutterlin as the driver in the car as it sped from Lowe's. But the officer identified the car as a Subaru when it instead was a 2014 Hyundai Elantra. In turn, the hearing judge dismissed a count of receiving stolen property because of conflicting testimony over the make of the car that police chased.
Sutterlin is set to be sentenced at 9 a.m. April 20 in Danville Circuit Court.
