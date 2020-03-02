One of three suspects charged in a early October home invasion in Danville pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal in court Monday.
Charles Edward Pyles, 56, pleaded guilty to charges of robbery, malicious wounding, abduction and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in Danville Circuit Court. As part of his plea agreement, Pyles will face a maximum of 15 years in prison.
Initially, Pyles was set for a Thursday morning jury trial with co-defendants Kimberly Ann Park, 31, and Kevin Anteaus James, 35.
The three were charged after police reported that a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Oct. 8, 2019, after three people forced their way into his home.
The man, who lived on the 700th block of Green Street, heard a knock at the door and answered after recognizing a female voice, police report.
Immediately, three people — one armed with a handgun — forced their way inside his home, where they assaulted him and took his personal belongings. The resident was treated for head injuries at Sovah Health-Danville, then released, police report.
Pyles is set to be sentenced in April.
