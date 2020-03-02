Medics had to perform CPR on a man after his pickup truck crashed into a telephone pole on West Main Street on Monday afternoon.

The man, who was not conscious and not breathing when responders arrived, was transported to Sovah Health-Danville by the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Police Department Sgt. J.L. West said at the scene. The wreck happened at around 4:30 p.m. and closed down westbound traffic on West Main Street for about an hour.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of a white, late-model Chevrolet Silverado, was heading east on West Main Street when the vehicle crossed to the westbound lanes and hit a telephone pole, police reported.

There were no skid marks at the scene and it was not clear what caused the man’s condition, West said.

“We don’t know if a medical emergency caused the accident or if the accident caused the medical emergency,” West said.

The man was in critical condition about an hour and a half after the wreck Monday evening, said Danville Police Department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis.

Danville police are investigating.

Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.

