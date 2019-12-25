Residents of Grove Street in Danville stood outside or in the doorways of their houses and apartments during the early afternoon Christmas Day as police lights flashed from half a dozen vehicles and officers from the Danville Police Department set up a half-block perimeter of yellow tape that extended into the woods.
A 22-year-old man sustained a single gunshot wound to the arm, according to Sgt. C.J. Snead of the Danville Police Department. The injury was not life-threatening, Snead reported.
The shooting was reported at about 2 p.m. in the southern part of the city, and the Danville Life Saving Crew picked transported the man soon after that.
Police canvassed the area, knocking on doors to talk to residents about what they heard and searching through the brush in the wooded area next to the road. Snead did not disclose whether the shooting occurred inside one of the houses or out in the street.
There are no known suspects or ideas concerning motive, Snead reported. It is also unclear whether or not the shooting was gang-related, Snead said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.