A man was found dead with gunshot wounds Wednesday morning on Summit Road, Danville Police Department Lt. Richard Chivvis reported.
Police responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Summit Road shortly at about 6:40 a.m. When officers arrived they found a man laying on the ground with gunshot wounds, Chivvis reported.
First responders pronounced the man dead on scene.
No arrests have been made, police are still investigating.
This story will be updated.
