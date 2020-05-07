Police report that a suspect wanted in connection with a late April shooting in Danville is now in custody.

Keith O’Brien Hairston Jr., accused of shooting into his girlfriend’s home, turned himself into the Danville Police Department on Monday.

The 20-year-old Cascade resident is currently being held without bond in the Danville City Jail.

He was charged with shooting a gun into his girlfriend’s home on the city's north side around 10:30 p.m. on April 28. Authorities said multiple people were in the home when several shots were fired, but no one was injured.

The two charges brought against Hairston are discharging a firearm at a house and using a firearm in commission of a felony.

Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.

