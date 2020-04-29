While the coronavirus isn't stopping the the Make Danville Shine campaign, it is altering parts of it.
The now yearly tradition in May encourages Danville residents to clean up around their homes and neighborhoods through such tasks as painting, clearing weeds and overgrown vines and landscaping the yard.
The campaign starts Friday and runs through May 29. As in years past, the Danville Public Works Department will wave fees and restrictions for some items. However, this year — due to COVID-19 — all household trash and small debris must be inside an approved cart — the ones used for normal track collection — the city stated in a news release. This year, rental trailers won't be available.
However, public works will allow for pick up of oversized piles of yard waste along with bulk debris placed at the curb. Residents are asked to separate the yard waste from the large bulk debris, and contractors are responsible for the disposal of debris they generate, the city reported.
Fees will be waived for the disposal of up to four tires per household. Also, restrictions will be lifted on debris from construction of small projects by the homeowner.
The cost of appliance pickup also is waived, but an appointment is required for curbside collection. In addition, crews will collect heavy debris like bricks, rock and cinder blocks, by appointment.
Generally, a home improvement expo serves as a kickoff for this event, but due to the virus crisis, that won't happen this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.