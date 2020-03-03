Election

A voter at the Park Avenue Elementary School cast their ballot for the Virginia Democratic Primary on Tuesday.

With low turnout for Democratic primary, Danville voters appear to favor Biden

Voters are slowly trickling in at precincts in Danville for the Virginia Democratic primary.

Turnout is expected to be at about 10% to 15% among registered voters, according to election officials.

Ballou Recreation Center had 251 voters just before 1 p.m., out of a total of about 3,100 registered voters in that precinct, said assistant precinct chief Morris Gauldin.

A quick sampling of Danville voters shows candidate Joe Biden as the most popular among those casting ballots.

“I have confidence that he can do the job,” Danville resident Bernice Ferguson said just after voting at Schoolfield Elementary School early Tuesday afternoon.

Out of 2,056 registered voters, about 160 had cast their ballots at Schoolfield by early Tuesday afternoon, said precinct chief Joe Mahoney.

