Sidewalks and curbs in the Almagro area in south Danville would not only enhance the neighborhood, but would also make walking safer, according to residents.
"It would add some aesthetic beauty to the area," said resident Jackie Williamson, who has lived on Broadnax Street just east of South Main Street for 27 years.
Williamson lives not far from where Almagro begins at Betts Street, farther east along Broadnax.
Almagro is a community within Danville that has narrow, winding streets with no sidewalks, curbs or gutters. Traveling the neighborhood — whether by car or on foot — can be dicey, about as dangerous as the slim, shoulderless roads in Pittsylvania County.
In addition, it's not uncommon for water to flow onto yards and puddle during rainy weather. That can be a breeding ground for mosquitoes, said Robert Malloy, who lives on Epps Street in the Almagro neighborhood.
"It's been like this for years," Malloy said, as he was about to get in his car after leaving a residence on Winslow Street. "People have gotten used to it."
Danville City Councilman Gary Miller said he has heard complaints from Almagro residents for about a year or two regarding conditions in the area. He said he will push for infrastructure improvements — including sidewalks and curbs — there.
"You bet I'm going to pursue it," Miller said Tuesday, adding that he plans to discuss it in council's next work session.
He hopes something can be done to improve the area at least in some places.
"You don't feel safe walking there," Miller said. "There's no visibility."
According to city code, it would be up to residents to foot the cost of new sidewalks, while it would be the city that would have them installed, Danville Public Works Director Rick Drazenovich noted. The city would maintain the sidewalks once they're constructed and would add curbs and gutters, he added.
When subdivisions are being built, it is usually the developers' responsibility to install sidewalks, Drazenovich said.
"Sidewalks in neighborhoods are usually put in by developers," he said.
Most developments, including Oak Hills, Surrey Hills, Windsor Heights, Shadowwood and most of Forest Hills, do not have sidewalks, he said.
The city spends about $200,000 annually to maintain sidewalks in Danville, Drazenovich said.
It's not often that the city installs that sort of infrastructure unless there are specific concerns related to stormwater, and that would only involve curbs and gutters, said Danville City Manager Ken Larking.
As for sidewalks, the neighborhoods that have them are much older and closer to the downtown, Larking noted.
"I'm not aware of any existing neighborhoods that have had sidewalks installed where none existed," he said.
Another issue in the Almagro neighborhood is potholes in the streets, said Libra White, who takes care of her grandmother at a home on Mabin Street.
"It tears your whole car up," White said as she stood at front door of her grandmother's home, where White grew up.
The city evaluates road surfaces every two years and rates them according to the number of potholes and cracks.
"The lowest-rated streets are the ones we focus on for resurfacing," Drazenovich said.
The city, however, will re-evaluate certain streets if officials receive complaints or following damage from winter weather.
As for putting in curbs and gutters, those items would have to be discussed and approved by City Council for addition to an upcoming budget.
"It would be the next budget [2021-2022] before it could be considered," Drazenovich said.
