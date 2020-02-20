Authorities blamed unattended cooking as the cause of a Thursday-afternoon kitchen fire in northern Danville.
After receiving a call to about 4:10 p.m., members of the Danville Fire Department rushed to 174 Sherwood Drive. Arriving crews spotted light smoke coming from the front door, the fire department reported.
Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen and quickly extinguished it.
The blaze, ruled as unattended cooking, caused moderate damage to the kitchen, the department reported.
The occupants, who won't be able to reside in the home until repairs are made, will be staying with family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.