Authorities blamed unattended cooking as the cause of a Thursday-afternoon kitchen fire in northern Danville.

After receiving a call to about 4:10 p.m., members of the Danville Fire Department rushed to 174 Sherwood Drive. Arriving crews spotted light smoke coming from the front door, the fire department reported.

Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen and quickly extinguished it.

The blaze, ruled as unattended cooking, caused moderate damage to the kitchen, the department reported.

The occupants, who won't be able to reside in the home until repairs are made, will be staying with family.

