For the second time in as many days, a kitchen fire blamed on unattended cooking damaged a Danville home.

Firefighters were called to 201 Parkland Drive at about 1 p.m. Thursday and found smoke showing from outside the home when they arrived, according to a news release.

The residents were outside when crews arrived. The fire department found a fire on the stove that had extended into the kitchen cabinets and quickly put it out.

The blaze caused moderate fire damage to the kitchen and smoke damage to the rest of the house, the fire department reported.

The cause was unattended cooking, the news release reported. The two residents displaced will be staying with family.

A fire early Wednesday morning at 224-1A Clement Ave. also was blamed on unattended cooking.

