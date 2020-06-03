A fire sparked by unattended cooking damaged a northern Danville home on Wednesday morning, according to the Danville Fire Department,
After being dispatched to 616 Bradley Road in Danville shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, crews found moderate smoke in the one-story house, but the fire itself was contained quickly, Battalion Chief Brian Alderson said while on scene.
“It was a quick knockdown,” Alderson said.
Soon after the fire was put out, the department set up a fan to ventilate the smoke out of the house. The kitchen was significantly damaged, while the rest of the house suffered smoke and heat damage, the Danville Fire Department reports.
Shortly after the fire was put out, the firefighters who had gone into the residents were lathered in soap and sprayed with a hose before taking off their heavy gear, a standard procedure for the department.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire, the department reports. The Danville Fire Marshal's Office ruled the cause as unattended cooking.
This is the second house fire in Danville in less than 24 hours. A candled was blamed in a fire at 135 New St. on Wednesday evening.
