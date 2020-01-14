A Tuesday evening fire blamed on unattended cooking damaged a Danville home, the Danville Fire Department reported.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Danville Fire Department was dispatched to 500 Keen St. in the northern part of the city, according to a news release from Brian K. Alderson, a battalion chief with the department.
Arriving crews found the kitchen on fire. Firefighters entered the two-story home and put out the blaze.
A smoke alarm in the front part of the house — previously installed by the fire department — alerted the occupants to the flames. Everyone was out of the home when firefighters arrived.
While the fire didn't extend beyond the kitchen, heat and smoke damaged other parts of the home.
The occupants cannot live in the home until repairs are made, the fire department reported. They stayed with family Tuesday night and will be helped by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire was unattended cooking, Anderson reported.
The fire department offers free smoke alarms and installation for Danville residents. For more information, call (434) 799-5226 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
