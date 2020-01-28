Onis Donnell Moon clasped his hands together and hid his face as Sherrine Barley explained how the death of her grandparents in a 2018 stabbing has devastated her family. When he peeked up over his hands, his eyes were bloodshot.
“Whatever you were and are to your family and friends, you are also a murderer ... you will always be a murderer," Sherrine Barley said to him.
Moon's sentencing hearing in Danville Circuit Court on Tuesday included harrowing impact statements from family members of the victims and expert testimony that illuminated his psychologically difficult childhood and state of "severe" intoxication at the time of the crime.
Afterward, Danville Circuit Court Judge James Reynolds sentenced the 52 year old to life in prison without parole for the capital murders of Valean Ferrell Barley, 87, and Royal Douglas Barley, 83. The judge also handed down a 20-year sentence for the malicious wounding of Sandra Callands, the Barley’s daughter, who Moon was in a relationship with at the time of the attacks.
“You should never be released," Reynolds said.
On Sep. 7, 2018, police responded to a 911 call at 122 Lexington Ave., where they found the two victims with stab wounds through their hearts. Both husband and wife were pronounced dead at the scene. Callands had multiple stab wounds, but survived, according to court documents.
Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman said in court Tuesday that all evidence points to the Barleys coming to the defense of Callands, who Moon was beating, only for him to grab a butcher knife from a nearby room and plunge it into their hearts.
Police later found Moon near the scene with blood on his hands.
In November, Moon pleaded guilty to charges of capital murder and malicious wounding to remove the possibility of receiving the death penalty.
Many family members attended the three-hour sentencing Tuesday, with four of them testifying about how this event has taken a toll on their family.
“There is no closure when something so vicious happens," said Francis Ferrell, sister of Valean Barley.
Jamarcus Barley, grandson of the two victims, spoke directly to Moon, telling him that he will never understand the amount of pain he has caused the family.
“Do you know how hard it was to explain to my kids what happened to their grandparents?" he asked, noting that they still ask questions about it.
Many family members said they have not been able to forgive him for what he did.
“I hope that their faces will forever be a picture on the wall of your mind," Francis Ferrell said.
At the time of the murders, Moon had a blood-alcohol content between .16 and .22, which wound have destroyed his ability to consider past or present factors and "substantially compromised" his ability to premeditate, testified forensic toxicologist Dr. Carl Wolf.
“I would say he was severely impaired at that point in time," he said.
Leaning on a table, Moon apologized in a trembling voice to the family of the victims, many by name, and to his own family. He explained that he does not remember what happened, but that he sees the faces of his victims every day and at night when he tries to sleep.
“I’m truly sorry for what happened that night," he said.
One of Moon's defense attorneys attempted to comfort him by placing a hand on his back.
Moon experienced a childhood full of violence, beatings and chronic instability, which started at the age of 2, when his father murdered his mother, said Dr. Daniel Murrie, an expert in forensic psychiatry.
“Many of the things he experienced ... the research tells us relate to long-term problems," he said. “Even compared to other capital defendants, this was severe.”
Public defender Faith Winstead requested a reduced sentence with the option of parole.
“We are not offering this evidence to the court as an excuse for what happened, but as an explanation," she said. "The court has to acknowledge that Onis Moon is more than his worst day."
In his argument, Newman said that none of those factors could possibly mitigate the fact that Moon had murdered these victims, both of whom were in wheelchairs.
“He didn’t endure [abuse] at the hand of those two victims," he argued. "They opened up their home to him."
No character witnesses testified on Moon's behalf, but one did provide a written letter. Local pastor Joe Durham, who works with inmates in Virginia jails, said Moon is the first inmate in 17 years that he has seen lead Bible studies.
"I have never seen anyone more contrite or remorseful," he wrote.
The family, Reynolds said, will continue to grapple with the loss of their patriarch and matriarch — who had been married for more than 60 years — no matter what Moon or the court did on Tuesday.
“What this day has taught us, reminded us, is that every family has a heart and a soul," he said. "In many families that’s personified by a particular member of the family ... in the Barley family, it was clearly the two murder victims.”
