Danville General District Court judge on Wednesday denied bond to a third suspect believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting on Seeland Road in early March.
Malichi Jaytyrone Gwynn, 20, is charged with attempted malicious wounding, malicious shooting at a vehicle and shooting a firearm from a vehicle.
Multiple witnesses and a social media video indicate that Gwynn, of Yanceyville, North Carolina, was one of three men wearing black hoodies that were in a gold SUV that drove through the 300 block of Seeland Road, said Danville Commonwealth's Attorney Michael Newman. As the car drove through, Gwynn leaned out the rear window and fired about seven shots at someone standing next to a red four-door vehicle, who ducked down and returned fire, Newman said.
Multiple vehicles were damaged, and one bullet did graze the cheek of another person who was inside the red car, said Nathan Freier, Danville assistant commonwealth's attorney.
The other two suspects — 19-year-olds Quinten Dewhan Pinchback and Kalob Wayne Jones — were arrested in the days following the shooting and were denied bond soon after. Witness testimony and the videos show that Pinchback, who was driving, took the gold SUV back to his family’s residence on Willoughby Place.
At both locations, 911 calls brought the police to the scene. Multiple vehicles were found damaged by gunfire on Seeland Road. At Willougby Place, police found the gold SUV with a broken rear windshield and a search of the residence found a magazine for a firearm and multiple black hoodies.
After being arrested in Caswell County, North Carolina, on March 8, Gwynn was extradited back to Danville on March 27, said Danville Police Department spokesperson Lt. Richard Chivvis.
Defense attorney James Adams argued that the court should allow bond because of the coronavirus, but Danville General District Court Judge Robert Adams ultimately decided against it.
