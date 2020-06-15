Judge denies bond for suspect in Danville overdoses

Regarding the overdoses last week, six occurred June 8 and June 9, and two more happened on June 10, with one death, for a total of eight, Hicks said.

Police arrested Danville residents Matthew Eric Trakas, 44, and Barley following the six drug overdoses across a two-day period where heroin use is suspected. First responders treated some of the patients with naloxone.

Investigators obtained search warrants last week for the separate residences for Barley and Trakas after receiving information from a confidential source who had knowledge of a narcotics-dealing operation.

At Barley’s residence, which was listed as 1540 Washington St. in Danville, investigators recovered a digital scale, packaging materials, mobile devices, a camera, synthetic marijuana and cash, according to the search warrant filed in Danville Circuit Court. A criminal complaint filed in Danville General District Court stated that residue from the digital scale tested positive for cocaine.

In court, Barley said he was living at 855 Arnett Blvd. and his girlfriend lives at Washington Street.

Hicks told the court Monday that $6,000 in cash was found at Barley’s residence and that two of the overdose victims said Barley sold heroin to them.