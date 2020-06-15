Judge denies bond for suspect in Danville overdoses

A Danville man charged following six overdoses within a two-day period last week was denied bond in Danville Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
Andreiu Dreu’Quiell Barley, 25, faces a charge of possession with intent to distribute.
Judge James Reynolds denied bond for Barley, citing numerous past offenses and six cases of failure to appear, which were pointed out by Danville Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Mark Hicks.
Barley’s prior offenses include fleeing from law enforcement, unauthorized use of a vehicle, robbery and trespassing.
His bond for an unrelated charge of felony eluding in April had been revoked Friday in General District Court and bond related to the possession charge was denied the same day in General District Court, Hicks told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday afternoon.
Barley’s bond appeal hearing was for both the revocation and the denial.
“He appealed all of it together,” Hicks said.
During the hearing, Barley and his defense attorney, Brent Shelton, argued that he would not be a flight risk because he has a job in construction and recently moved in with his mother.
“He can retain employment,” Shelton said.
Regarding the overdoses last week, six occurred June 8 and June 9, and two more happened on June 10, with one death, for a total of eight, Hicks said.
Police arrested Danville residents Matthew Eric Trakas, 44, and Barley following the six drug overdoses across a two-day period where heroin use is suspected. First responders treated some of the patients with naloxone.
Investigators obtained search warrants last week for the separate residences for Barley and Trakas after receiving information from a confidential source who had knowledge of a narcotics-dealing operation.
At Barley’s residence, which was listed as 1540 Washington St. in Danville, investigators recovered a digital scale, packaging materials, mobile devices, a camera, synthetic marijuana and cash, according to the search warrant filed in Danville Circuit Court. A criminal complaint filed in Danville General District Court stated that residue from the digital scale tested positive for cocaine.
In court, Barley said he was living at 855 Arnett Blvd. and his girlfriend lives at Washington Street.
Hicks told the court Monday that $6,000 in cash was found at Barley’s residence and that two of the overdose victims said Barley sold heroin to them.
The substance that victims had in their possession came back positive for heroin following a field test conducted by the Danville Police Department, Hicks said. A lab test will determine whether it was laced with fentanyl, which is suspected, he said.
Trakas was released on bond last week.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
