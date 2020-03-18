A Danville General District Court judge denied bond on Wednesday for a suspect in the March 3 shooting on Seeland Road after hearing of a possible gang connection and an upcoming prison sentence on unrelated charges.
Kalob Wayne Jones, 19, of Martinsville, stood next to his defense attorney and rocked side to side with his hands behind his back as he waited for the hearing to get under way.
He and co-defendant Quentin Dewan Pinchback, 19, of Danville, are accused of motoring along Seeland Road on March 3 and shooting into multiple vehicles, with one bullet grazing the cheek of a man sitting in a stopped car. Pinchback is accused of driving while Jones is reported to have been a passenger.
Both teenagers are charged with attempted malicious wounding, shooting from vehicles and maliciously shooting at a car or vehicle. Pinchback was previously denied bond in the same court.
Defense attorney Michael Nicholas noted Jones will be sentenced in April in Danville Circuit Court for convictions on multiple drug and firearms possession charges.
"He's going to be sentenced ... and given mandatory time," Nicholas said, mentioning that his client will serve at least two years for the charges.
The defense attorney brought out Jones' mother, who said she would pay the bond for his current charges. When asked if she had paid his bond in the past, she paused for a couple moments before replying.
"Not the current ones, but the ones before," she said.
The mother, asked if she could pay a roughly $3,000 bond, said she and other family members could come up with the money soon.
Danville Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Edward Palmore then stepped up to ask about Jones' last bond release.
"He was out on bond on March 3?" he asked.
"Yes," the mother replied.
Palmore, clutching a stack of papers, then explained that a witness to the shooting described seeing a golden Dodge Durango SUV with a black man wearing a mask and hoodie lean outside a window and fire multiple shots.
Bullets struck a stopped red Honda Civic multiple times, with a bullet grazing the cheek of a man sitting inside.
A man standing outside the Civic returned fire as the SUV drove past, blowing out its back window, Palmore said.
Police investigators later found a gold Dodge Durango outside of 108 Baskerville Court — roughly five minutes away from the scene of the shooting — where Pinchback lived with his mother. Police spoke with him, Palmore said, and he admitted to driving the SUV.
"He also stated that the defendant was with him as well as [a third person]," Palmore said.
Investigators later discovered a video of Jones and the other person — who has not been charged — on Snapchat.
The video showed Jones standing next to a gold SUV while saying "[expletive] it, we shoot at them" while "throwing up gang signs," Palmore said.
Nicolas argued that prosecutors had a weak case and that his client deserved bond.
Judge Robert Adams Jr. disagreed, noting that Jones will be sentenced to mandatory prison time in little more than a month.
"This will be the biggest waste of money, $3,000 for 30 days of freedom," Adams said as he shook his head. "I'm not going to change the bond."
