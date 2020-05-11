CHATHAM — Janey Anderson shuffled into Pittsylvania County General District Court wearing a mask Monday morning, pushing what appeared to be breathing equipment and helped by a young woman at her side.
When asked by Judge George A. Jones Jr. during her arraignment if she wanted a lawyer, she quietly said, "Yes."
Anderson opted for a court-appointed attorney.
No more than 10 people were allowed in the courtroom at a time Monday morning. Those called before the judge for scheduled appearances had to be least 6 feet apart, with a bailiff directing individuals to fixed spots to ensure proper distance.
Anderson, 57, who lives at 868 McDaniel Road in Java, is charged with violating Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's Executive Order 55, the stay-at-home order issued March 30 that bans gatherings of more than 10 people — a Class 1 misdemeanor that carries possible fines and jail time.
Authorities estimate she had about 30 people at a get-together at her house on April 11.
"She had been advised and given a warning for having more than 10 people on scene with social distancing not being followed," according to the criminal complaint. "The accused failed to get persons off of property in a reasonable time frame and had to be advised again."
Her trial is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 22.
Another person in a separate case faces a charge of violating Executive Order 53, which the governor issued March 24 ordering the closing of non-essential businesses.
Kirpal Singh, owner of Winner's Arcade Circle at 4220 U.S. 29 in Pittsylvania County, did not appear for his arraignment Monday morning due to illness.
Winner's Circle was open just after midnight on March 25 — six minutes after Executive Order 53 went into effect, according to court documents.
Singh's case was continued.
