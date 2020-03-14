In just a matter of days, a new way of life has emerged.
Country by country. State by state. Community by community.
Some fear. A lot of confusion. And even more unknowns.
Even though there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 locally, the Dan River Region isn't immune from the dizzying hour-by-hour fallout of preventative measures amid what's now a pandemic.
Schools are now canceled for at least the next two weeks under orders from Gov. Ralph Northam, area universities and colleges have announced that instruction will be given online for a few weeks, and many upcoming events have been canceled or postponed. Meanwhile, government officials, public safety personnel and health organizations continue to prepare for the virus if it does arrive in the region.
The Virginia case closest to the Dan River Region is several counties away in Prince George, and there are no positive cases to the west of that. While the virus has not arrived in Southside, local health professionals think the spread to this region is inevitable.
“It’s not a virus we can stop outright, it’s a matter of slowing its spread," Chris Andrews, district epidemiologist for the Pittsylvania Danville Health District for the Virginia Department of Health, said on the spread of the virus. “It will get here eventually.”
The commonwealth of Virginia has been under a state of emergency since Thursday and the United States under a national emergency since Friday.
Preparing locally
After national sports leagues and organizations reported they would cancel and postpone further activity, similar announcement began to hit the Danville area over the past few days.
On Saturday, the city canceled Tuesday's Danville City Council meeting.
"In response to President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency and Governor Northam’s declaration of a state emergency related to the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus crisis, Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones has decided to cancel the Tuesday, March 17, City Council meeting," city spokesman Arnold Hendrix wrote in an email. The agenda items scheduled for Tuesday will now go on the April 7 agenda.
For the organizations that will remain open, extra cleaning and sanitizing stations are the main priority. Danville Public Works has put up extra hand sanitizing stations in several government buildings and has ordered additional units for the library, the financial services center and the social services buildings.
“It’s a moving target what we’re doing. That was one of the first things we could do," said Richard Drazenovich, the city's director of public works.
The Danville YMCA also is placing extra hand sanitizing stations throughout the building, in addition to the 15 that gym already has set up throughout the facility.
Public health organizations such as the Atlanta, Georgia-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that people should wash their hands, avoid excessively large gatherings, practice social distancing and not go out in public if they have such symptoms. The symptoms of the virus, which was first found in Wuhan, China, include fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
This interactive guide shows how to protect yourself against infection and recognize symptoms, and worst case, take correct steps if you get sick.
Health care facilities
In preparing for the virus, several health care institutions have implemented screening processes for visitors, but have not banned them outright.
At Sovah Health-Danville, no one under the age of 15 may visit patients and no more than two people may visit a patient at once. The hospital is also arranging a plan for what happens if a patient tests positive in its facility.
"We have testing processes and plans in place to respond to situations involving infectious disease year-round," spokeswoman Kelly Fitzgerald said in a statement.
At Roman Eagle Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Danville, visitors must go through a screening process by applying hand sanitizer, answer questions about where they have been and who they have been in contact with and whether they have any symptoms, said Cheryl Motley, the facility's director of nursing.
The coronavirus test kit is made up of such common materials as swabs and collections tubes, district epidemiologist Andrews explained, but the heightened protocols for handling it is what makes these specific kits special.
“The kit itself is made of very common materials that we use all the time," he said.
Tests are conducted by a number of public and private organizations, but any positive testing is considered "presumptive positive" until the Centers for Disease Control confirms those results.
At all Centra facilities — including the locations in Danville and Gretna — patients can receive free testing for COVID-19.
"Patients who do not have symptoms consistent with the virus or do not meet current criteria will not be tested, at this time," Centra spokeswoman Diane Ludwig wrote in a statement.
When asked about testing at Sovah Health-Danville, Fitzgerald did not answer and referred the Register & Bee to the Virginia Department of Health.
Robert Parker, regional spokesman with the Virginia Department of Health, said anyone who is concerned or thinks they may have contracted the virus should contact their health care provider to discuss symptoms and to determine if testing is necessary. If that person does not have a provider, they can reach out to their local Virginia Department of Health office, he said.
"Testing is a specific medical procedure, not medically appropriate for everyone who may be concerned," Parker said.
Anyone interested in being tested or who is experiencing symptoms should call ahead, Andrews cautioned, no matter which facility they go to.
Millions of Americans braced for the week ahead with no school for their children for many d…
Business goes on
For local governments, business won't go on exactly as usual, but it is slated to go on. Pittsylvania County is providing cleaning supplies throughout its offices and encourages employees "to use telephone and video conferencing instead of face-to-face meetings as much as possible during this outbreak," according to a memo sent to employees Friday by Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman.
Though it does not have formal work-from-home options in place, the county will consider requests from employees on a case-by-case basis, the memo stated. All non-essential business travel has been canceled, and county administrators have to approve any business trips.
At this time, Danville has not implemented any travel bans for city employees on official business, but that is under consideration, said Danville City Manager Ken Larking. The city has developed a plan with "step-by-step guidance on what do during an emergency situation," Larking said.
"This includes the assignment of roles and responsibilities to people within the city government," he said.
For first responders in the area, county Public Safety Director Chris Slemp worries that the public's rush to buy cleaning supplies will leave EMS departments with a shortage of such items as gloves and sanitizers.
“That is one concern that I have for us," he said.
To prevent the virus from entering the jail, Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul announced late Friday that the sentences for defendants who are slated to start or are currently serving on weekends have been suspended until at least April 25. While in-person visits with inmates are currently suspended, the jail has implemented a new policy that provides each of the roughly 240 inmates one free video visit per week.
On Thursday, leaders from the City of Danville and Pittsylvania County, Sovah Health, Danville Public Schools and the Danville Life Saving Crew had a meeting meeting with the Virginia Health Department to discuss emergency management protocols, public information coordination and how to continue operations if a worker shortage occurred.
As outdoor temperatures continue to rise, Andrews said that he does not have the information to make any claims about how much the increased temperature will actually help fight the coronavirus.
“Certainly beneficial, but not by any means a grand cure, a grand remedy for the issue," he said.
In the meantime, he said, people should be cautious, but "should try to avoid panic."
