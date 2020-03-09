Howard Watlington was near the back of the house on North Main Street on Monday morning when he heard a loud bang. When he looked to see what it was, he saw much of the front of his house engulfed in flames.
"It was like a flamethrower," the retired 73-year-old said while standing on the sidewalk across from the remnants of 1414 N. Main St.
His path out the front door was completely blocked by flames in an instant, he said, but he managed to make it out the back door. The house was rendered a total loss in what the Danville Fire Department has ruled an arson.
Crews from the fire department arrived around 7:15 a.m. to find heavy fire covering the front of the one-story house. Authorities report the fire started on the porch and quickly spread into the front rooms and attic.
Watlington believes that someone threw a fire bomb into his home. Assistant fire marshal Richard T. Guill, who investigated the blaze and ruled it an arson, would not confirm or deny that account.
He did say that the occupant and the suspect believed to have started the blaze knew each other and that this is an isolated incident.
“We don’t feel that there’s any threat to the public at this time," he said.
Guill would not provide any additional information about the suspect, who has not been charged.
The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants now that the house is uninhabitable. Though he had lived there with two other people, Watlington was the only one there when the fire began.
The blaze left the front of the home a black, charred mess. Some of the ceiling structure had tumbled and remained hanging downward. Smoke and heat damage affected the parts of the house that weren't under the full power of the flames, authorities report.
A large tarp with a variety of tools and gear lay sprawled out in the middle of the street Monday morning. Wearing hazmat suits, members of the Danville Fire Department exited the structure and were lathered in soap and sprayed with a hose before they took off their gear.
After controlling the fire within 15 minutes of arrival, members of the Danville Fire Department remained on scene for more than two hours to investigate and take care of all the hot spots. A few blocks of North Main Street, extending from Bradley Street to Girard Street, were blocked off while emergency personnel remained on the scene.
Firefighters with the Danville Fire Department work 24 hour shifts from 7:30 a.m. one day to 7:30 a.m. the next. With this call coming in right before shift change, the firefighters who were minutes away from completing their shift battled the flames to a controlled level. Then the next shift came and took over the scene.
With large structure fires like this, the protocol is to send the working shift to the scene and then replace them with the incoming crew when the situation is under control, said assistant chief Mike Jefferson.
“Then they just take over where the other left off," he said.
