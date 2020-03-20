Brenton Kyles wasn’t planning on proposing on Friday. But while he and Brianna Edmunds, both of Danville, sat on the rocks under the King Memorial Bridge, he decided it was the right time.
So he walked over to his car, returned to the rocky area under the bridge and got down on one knee. Edmunds said yes and they kissed.
“That was just in the spur of the moment,” he said.
“That was crazy,” Edmunds added, noting that she was surprised.
With schools closed, many local businesses shutting or changing their operations, and the state government placing limits on gatherings due to COVID-19, Edmunds and Kyles weren’t the only ones enjoying the outdoors in Danville on Friday. The Riverwalk Trail had a steady crowd as spring weather came into full effect, reaching the mid-80s during the afternoon.
Some cruised along the Riverwalk Trail on bikes. Others walked and ran. Some played sports, while many kids enjoyed the playground at Dan Daniel Memorial Park and even enjoyed a treat from the Kona Ice truck. Some were alone, while others were with friends or family.
Danville residents Sydney Stone and her dad David Stone sat together on a picnic table near the King Memorial Bridge early Friday afternoon and ate a packed lunch of sushi, macaroni and cheese, and barbecue chicken.
While no positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Danville or Pittsylvania County region, governments and businesses alike have been forced to adjust and cancel events.
