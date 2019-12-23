CHATHAM — What started 10 years ago as just eight Christmas lights hanging from the trees in Mikal Pugh's yard has grown into more than 230 lights and decorations — many of them homemade — dangling from more than 20 lines strung between the trees in his yard on Peach Street.
"I'm always adding," he said.
Pugh, 61, the pastor of Chatham Presbyterian Church, doesn't just use regular Christmas lights: he twists chicken wire into orbs and wraps them in Christmas lights. He will wrap his lights around pretty much anything.
And not everything dangling from the lines are Christmas decorations. Several Halloween decorations — a pumpkin, for instance — fill the lines.
An electrical engineer who grew up on a farm and spent time working as a deck hand on a river boat, Pugh has a diverse range of experience to pull from in developing his light show.
From the electrical side, he understands exactly how to wire all the lights — which cost $1 in electricity per night to operate, he said — and how much current of electricity each section needs. He has more than 100 6-foot extension cords, as well as strings of Christmas lights that he stripped the lights off to use as extension cords.
From his time living on a farm and working on a boat, he learned how to effectively use ropes and pulleys. He has created an intricate system of pulleys and ropes around several large trees — a system that takes him three weeks every year to install — that allows him to easily lower the lines to attach decorations.
"I do all the work from the ground," he said, noting that he never uses a ladder, even to install the infrastructure.
He installs the pulleys and suspensions in August just in time to fill the infrastructure with Halloween decorations. He then takes two weeks to transition the display from Halloween to Christmas.
While he has developed a general system, the display is not the same every year.
“I also keep on changing how everything works," he said.
This year, for the first time, he can turn the lights on and off through the internet.
Aside from the aerial light display, Pugh also has some more traditional decorations on the ground, such as a Nativity scene and Snoopy.
As he has grown his light display, he has begun moving into his next-door neighbor's yard.
"If I let [Pugh] decorate, then I don't have to," neighbor Brandi Willett said.
So far, it has only stretched across a portion of her yard, but she hopes to see the display continue to creep across in coming years. Her neighbors on the other side have even inquired about Pugh decorating their yard.
Pugh's other next-door neighbors also began a light display of their own.
While Pugh focuses on the aerial, with orbs and decorations hanging from the sky, neighbor Kyle Van Der Hyde has an arsenal of inflatable blow ups on the ground. This year, because many were threadbare and he was running out of space, he only put up half of the decorations.
After getting a few lights for the house, Van Der Hyde started with one inflatable. Since then, he and his brother have continued adding to the collection. Setup took about 12 hours this year.
"It's all in how you put them away," he said.
Van Der Hyde said that lots of cars crawl along the road this time of year. Oftentimes when he is outside setting up, the neighborhood's kids will run into the yard and try to help.
“I just do it for the kids, and we enjoy doing it," he said.
The displays have grown each year, but both Pugh and Van Der Hyde clarified that it's not a competition.
"We're not in competition, but we are complimenting each other," Pugh said.
Added Van Der Hyde: "We're in cahoots."
Pugh even helps Van Der Hyde elevate his Santa blow up, which is suspended between one of the few trees in the front yard and the chimney.
Pugh hasn't taken the time to figure out the details yet, but he knows what he wants to add for next year's display: an ice castle.
"Nobody could do what [Pugh] does here," Willett said. "This is special."
