After a four-year investigation by local and federal investigators, a federal grand jury in Roanoke has indicted four men from Axton who are suspected of working for a Mexican drug cartel.
On Thursday, grand jurors found enough evidence to indict Alejandro Escarcega-Avila, Francisco Alvarez-Rosales, Meliton Alvarez-Rosales and Noe Salvador Becerra-Gonzalez with one count each of conspiracy to commit money laundering, U.S. District Court records show. Escarcega-Avila faces the additional charges of one count of illegal re-entry of a previously removed alien and one count of illegal possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.
The group is suspected of working for Jalisco New Generation Cartel, a criminal drug trafficking organization based out of Mexico that transported cocaine, heroin, marijuana and other substances into the United States from Mexico, court records show. Last year, 12 suspected members of the same organization were indicted in Harrisonburg on federal charges related to drug trafficking in Axton.
Investigators with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Drug Enforcement Administration and the Department of Homeland Security first began looking into the organization around March 2015, a criminal affidavit from the case shows. They later uncovered what is described in court documents as a multi-state criminal enterprise that stretched from Virginia into North Carolina.
The investigation determined “that large-scale, Mexican-based, DTO/MLO [drug trafficking organization/money laundering organization] was operating from Axton, Virginia, and Greensboro, North Carolina,” wrote Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigator Christopher N. Young in the affidavit.
The group used stash houses in Axton to ship large amounts of drugs throughout the mid- Atlantic and eastern half of the United States, all at the command of members of the “Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion” in Mexico.
In June 2016, members of the Roanoke DEA office were contacted by their counterparts in Dallas about a tractor trailer they had looked into. Through their investigation, they determined the cargo — a large amount of cocaine — was set for Martinsville.
“Agents with the DEA DFD [Dallas Field Division] approached the truck driver, who provided a bill of lading showing an address to a business in Martinsville,” court documents show. The name and address of the Martinsville business are not mentioned in court documents.
Three days later, court documents show, DEA agents started watching the Martinsville business and noticed another tractor trailer arrive at 6:50 a.m. A man in a rented Ford Fiesta with North Carolina tags took equipment from the trailer before leaving the business, returning to drive the equipment to a warehouse building. It was here authorities first identified Avila as a person of interest.
“Surveillance units observed ESCARCEGA-Avila enter the Ford Fiesta with [two unidentified Hispanic males], and all three subjects left in the area,” the affidavit states. “All three subjects then got in ESCARCEGA- Avila’s blue van, and drove in the same manner in front of the business, conducting what appeared to be counter- surveillance.”
In September 2018, investigators uncovered another aspect of the criminal enterprise — money laundering, court documents show. Ana Bella Sanchez-Rios, a co- defendant in the Harrisonburg federal trial, was arrested during a traffic stop after investigators found her driving a vehicle that picked up 20 pounds of marijuana from a potential cartel stash house.
Rios, the owner of a “money service business” in Axton, was identified by an informant as the money launderer for the organization, court documents show.
“Investigators conducted an extensive examination of the international wire transfers sent from SANCHEZ-Rios’s business to Ixtlan del Rio, Nayarit, Mexico,” Young wrote. “Based on that extensive investigation, law enforcement identified more than $4,000,000 in drug trafficking proceeds laundered by wire transfers on behalf of this DTO/MLO over a period of 16 months.”
A series of controlled cash deliveries throughout 2019 placed Avila at the scene of numerous cash pickups, many times in the same blue Honda van. The investigation concluded in October, after Avila contacted an informant to engage in a large-scale money transfer, court documents state.
“On October 8, 2019, ESCARCEGA-Avila contacted an undercover agent for DEA ... to arrange the details of the money transfer,” Young wrote. “Law enforcement later determined the suitcase and shoulder bag contained $1,121,854 U.S. currency.”
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.