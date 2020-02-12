After a last-minute plea deal, a woman will serve 20 years in prison for the 2018 drug-related death of her infant daughter.
Shaleigh M. Brumfield, 27, pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon in Danville Circuit Court to charges of second degree murder, child abuse and two counts of distribution of narcotics. Her co-defendant, Eugene D. Chandler Jr., 28, pleaded guilty to similar charges early Wednesday morning and received a similar 20-year sentence.
Brumfield is the mother of Marleigh Rain Chandler, who was 2 months old. On Nov. 24, 2018, Brumfield flagged down police at her Maple Grove Avenue home because the child was not breathing, a circuit court document states. The child was pronounced dead at Sovah Health-Danville.
According to autopsy results from the Western District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Marleigh Chandler's death was caused by an "acute heroin and cocaine intoxication in a setting of co- sleeping.”
