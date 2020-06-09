Ever since Carley Carter decided to join the Black Lives Matter movement in Danville, she’s made sure to bring along her 11-year-old son, Tyrece Martin.
She wants him to know what making a difference looks like.
“I feel like it’s important for him to be here to hear the conversations that are happening,” said Carter, a black stay-at-home mom. “And for him to just be a part of what could be a movement that could change America for what I think would be the better.”
Protests have been organized across the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man, while in police custody on May 25. In every state, participants in the protests and demonstrations have called for increased police reform, justice for Floyd’s family and for those of others who have been killed by police, and greater attention to societal institutions that place black citizens and other racial minorities at a disadvantage.
Carter, 27, said she has joined this movement because she would like to see police officers held to a higher standard of accountability because they are in a position of power. She and her son have joined a small collection of peaceful protesters organized by Brandon Coleman, a roofer waiting for work during the coronavirus shutdowns.
Coleman named the group Codename: Protesters Next Door, which nearly mimics the title of a popular cartoon television show — "Codename: Kids Next Door" — about a group of children who are “speaking their voices, not worried about the adults,” he said.
Coleman, 30, believes his group, driven by young voices, will be part of the movement to effect change.
“A lot of times, young people try to speak and older folks hush us up. Well, there’s no more of that,” said Coleman, who is black. “It’s our voices now. If they don’t like it, they can move along, but it’s going to be our voices, and change will come to this city.”
Coleman’s group typically meets in the early evenings around Main Street Plaza. A dozen or so members gathered there for more than two hours on Monday to protest with signs, partake in open discussions, eat some pizza from nearby Dell'Anno's Pizza Kitchen and welcome a few new interested people.
Coleman said his group is open to anybody who is interested in learning about the movement and dedicated to remaining peaceful.
“We’re a protest, we’re a march, but we also educate,” he said. “Anybody who has any fears we might be violent, there’s no violence here. It’s peaceful, and we all get along. If anybody has any fears or questions, come out and talk to us. We have no problem with that. We want you to come out and talk to us so our voices can be heard.”
Coleman’s group is not the only set of protesters that has organized in the city, but Danville police spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis said Monday that there have been no incidents with any protesters since the demonstrations started two weeks ago. He cited public question-and-answer sessions and Sunday’s Unity Day event as instances that have been nothing but calm.
“We’ve had a police presence down there to participate with [protesters] on several occasions over the last week,” Chivvis said. “We’ve had no issues, concerns or complaints.”
Carter mentioned that police officers have shown up at protests to introduce themselves and learn more about the cause, which she has found to be a rewarding experience.
“It’s like a united front, and I’m liking that,” she said.
The early days of protests in Danville have been encouraging for other members of the group, as well.
“I never thought this many people would come together as one,” said Kiara Edmonds, 30, a black man who provides in-home care as a certified nursing assistant. “That’s all we asked. We’ve been separated for too long. It was time for us to unite, and it’s been so peaceful.”
He went on to say that he is specifically advocating for changes to the justice and education systems to make them more fair to black people.
Blake Warren, who is white and graduated from Galileo Magnet High School last month, said he joined the protests because he sought a way to prove that young people are a vital part of bringing societal change.
Further, he saw an opportunity to support black voices in his community.
“I see so many white people trying to — obviously they have the right heart and they want to do stuff for the movement,” Warren, 18, said, “but I feel like black voices getting out here and being amplified is the most important, so we just have to show as much support as we can.”
Coleman said he hopes to expand his group’s presence and start holding events in different communities in order to hear more stories and opinions. He said he’s prepared to continue organizing until the group sees some sort of progress in the city.
“We’re the future, so let’s make the change so in 20 years our kids aren’t out here doing the same thing all over again,” he said.
The group’s Facebook page currently has more than 30 members, but the in-person crowd sizes vary depending on the day. Still, the early days of their movement have been fruitful.
“When the protesting kind of slows down, we sit down and we start having conversations,” Carter said. “It’s just getting to know different perspectives and just having conversations of what needs to happen. It’s growing into something more. It’s becoming a connection in the community.”
