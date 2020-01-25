GRETNA — Isaiah Griffin sits in an empty classroom at Gretna High School answering questions, thinking about the fire that destroyed his home.
School has dismissed for the day. In a few minutes, the 16-year-old sophomore will be back in the gym, hoisting up shot after shot to prepare for tonight’s varsity basketball game against a rival from the Danville area, Tunstall High.
He’s destined for a big night. In a couple of hours the sun will set, Griffin will pour on 27 points and Gretna will win its sixth straight game. But before that, as needles of late-afternoon sunlight pry their way into the classroom, he tells pieces of the story.
He talks about the smoke. He talks about the fire that singed strands of his charcoal hair, and how the heat felt on his skin. He talks about losing everything.
“I’d like to see us get back in a home,” he says in a soft tone that underscores the uncertainty of his new situation. “See my mom get back on her feet, even if I have to get a job.”
Then the three-sport athlete, a hero on the basketball court for the Hawks the last two seasons, reveals what it's like to have to quickly go from boy to man.
“I’ll do anything,” he says.
Anything to get back to normal. Anything to take away the pain of losing all he owned.
The fire
Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, Griffin was playing games on his phone in his bedroom. Six other family members — his mother, Julie Feldt, 11-year-old brother Jordan, older sister Taemisha Granderson and Granderson’s three children — were asleep inside the mobile home the family rented in the 1500 block of Millstream Drive in Gretna.
Griffin smelled smoke and then saw flames developing outside his bedroom. He rushed to wake everyone. Panic ensued.
The family ran outside. As they stood staring at the house, Griffin realized Granderson’s children were still inside.
He charged through the front door, flames licking throughout the home. He turned right at the front entrance, ran down a long hall and woke the three children, carrying the youngest ones, ages 4 months and 2 years, to safety in his arms as the growing blaze singed his hair and the back of his neck.
“I was just the oldest boy in the house,” Griffin said, “so I figured it was my job to do it.”
The family gathered in the road and watched the home burn. A car stopped. The man and woman inside called 911. The woman gave a disheveled Feldt a pair of shoes.
When she showed up at Gretna High School for her son’s basketball game two days later, Feldt was still wearing those shoes.
'Everything’s gone'
A few days after the fire, a partially deflated basketball lay lopsided in the front yard. Other remains were strewn across the grass or lay in piles.
Birth certificates, clothes, personal mementos and cellphones were some of the things lost in the fire — along with the security a home offers.
Gone, too, are the trophies Griffin won for basketball, a sport he’s played since he was 4. Also gone is the Dogwood District player of the year award he was given last year after he burst onto the scene as a freshman, and medals he’d won for running sprint events on Gretna's track team.
Jordan, Griffin’s younger brother, found a partially burned photo album with pictures of Feldt’s grandparents inside. Feldt walked through the dilapidated home last week and found other odds and ends.
Other than that, she said, “everything’s gone.”
A fire also destroyed the family’s Sacramento, California, home in 2013. Feldt said Griffin woke her up when that blaze started, too. The family moved to Gretna in 2016, just before Griffin turned 13.
“That,” Feldt said of the Sacramento house fire, “is what kind of brought us here a few years after, because it’s hard to come back from losing everything.”
On the rise, but leaning on each other
For decades, opponents feared Gretna’s varsity boys basketball program, led for more than 30 years by Bob Locust, who garnered more than 400 victories in 30-plus years of coaching. Locust died Jan. 17 at age 76.
But the program has suffered through lean years, too. In the late 2000s the Hawks lost more than 30 straight games, a streak they finally snapped in January 2012.
Prior to the hiring of Brian Chitwood ahead of the 2016-17 season, Gretna dropped at least 30-some games again.
The boys basketball program lay in ruins. Chitwood’s job was to rescue it.
Last season he started to see fruits of his labor. Gretna went 13-7 and fell one game short of making a state tournament appearance in the Virginia High School League’s Class 2 division.
This year, the Hawks are 11-3, bolstered by players like Griffin (19 points and 7.8 rebounds per game) and Mekhi Reeves (17.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg).
They have learned how to win again. And now the Hawks are learning to lean on each other, carrying one another through deep loss.
Prior to the start of the season, on Nov. 26, Chitwood’s wife Laurie died in a car wreck, hours shy of her 45th birthday.
Condolences and outpourings of support streamed in.
“Lots and lots of folks were very thoughtful, have reached out,” Chitwood said. “And it’s a tough time. But I do what I do, and it’s easier to stay busy.”
The coach divides his time between teaching math and coaching sports. In addition to his basketball duties, Chitwood is a defensive line coach for the Hawks varsity football team and a track and field assistant.
He is, admittedly, tough on his players. Chitwood demands their best, holds them accountable and disciplines them when necessary. But he's also encouraging, and he uses basketball as a metaphor for life.
“At the end of the day, this game stops for everybody,” he told players shortly after taking the job. “It’s just a matter of time. It happens for some sooner than others. So when you leave here, you have to be able to stand tall.”
The players seem to have a genuine love for their coach.
“He’s a strong man,” Griffin said. “He fights through a lot of stuff. The team and the community have been there for him. He’d go out of his way for anybody, so he’s a wonderful coach.”
Chitwood has mentored Griffin in the last two years, so the two spend a lot of time together both outside of school and on the football field, basketball court and track.
“I’m very proud of the transformation,” Chitwood said of Griffin. “He has come a long way. He’s got a heart of gold. Just like most kids his age he still makes a few mistakes here and there and we have to address them. But his future is limitless at this point.”
The aftermath
The family went separate ways after the fire — Griffin and Jordan to stay with friends in Gretna, Granderson to Martinsville and Feldt initially to Danville until she decided to check into a hotel in Gretna to be close to her sons.
“Don’t know what’s gonna happen next,” Feldt said. “I know it’ll all come together; it’s just gonna be a minute. It’s not all gonna happen right now.”
The fire’s cause is undetermined, Pittsylvania County Fire Marshal Terry Kelly said. Feldt said she had noticed electrical problems inside the home since moving in and was searching for a new place to rent.
One Hawks fan, Burt Pickeral, started a fundraiser for the family on Facebook. It has raised roughly $1,200 so far, Pickeral said. A GoFundMe page organized by Brooke Pope has raised $350.
Griffin, meanwhile, is providing stellar play on the basketball court. After scoring 27 against Tunstall, he broke loose for 30 points in last week’s loss to Dan River.
And in the hallways of the high school, Griffin was hailed a hero, although he sort of shrugs off that label.
“I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t feel like I’m a hero. I just feel like it was part of my job.”
Then the youngster is off to prepare for a game. He stretches, reels off a couple shots from beyond the 3-point line, shuffle-steps into the lane and then takes flight a few times, delivering dunks that either bounce off the rim or rattle home.
Chitwood walks by. He’s setting up chairs, getting public address equipment ready and performing multiple duties coaches with small staffs at small schools regularly take on to make the night a success.
He’ll be here, in the gym or his office, until well after midnight — helping clean up, pouring over what went right or wrong during the game and thinking about his players.
This scene — a coach mentoring a young man who saved his family from a burning home — makes one thing clear: heroes don’t always don capes or show up in major metropolises.
Sometimes they wear jerseys. Sometimes they’re math teachers moonlighting as basketball coaches who hunker down in small towns and go quietly about their business.
And sometimes, they come to the rescue when no one else can.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.