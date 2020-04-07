During an average meeting of the Danville City Council there are at least a dozen members of the public seated throughout the chamber’s assembly section.
Not Tuesday night. Instead, there were only city officials and a few reporters on hand to watch a meeting that had the council members spread out as they conducted city business.
Danville City Council held its regular meeting for the first time in about a month after canceling its second March meeting because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The seven city councilmen who attended in person were seated at the dais several feet apart with an empty chair between each of them as Mayor Alonzo Jones sat in the center flanked by three councilmen to each side.
Two other council members, Adam Tomer and James Buckner, participated remotely, with a slight delay in their voices when asked a question or responding to a statement.
The city manager and city attorney sat at a table usually reserved for media on the left side of the chambers in front of the dais, with the city clerk and assistant to the city manager at another media table on the right before the dais.
Some city council members wore masks, while at least one wore gloves.
The COVID-19 pandemic was the main topic during opening prayer and statements.
“There is a lot of fear in the land,” Councilman Larry Campbell said, citing Bible scripture from the book of Joshua. “Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified, do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”
Councilman Gary Miller delivered the opening prayer.
“With your help, we can see it through,” Miller said.
The coronavirus, he added, can strike down anyone and sicken the aged, the young, rich, poor, famous and obscure alike.
He urged everyone to set aside their prejudices, hatred and envy.
The council unanimously passed an emergency resolution confirming the city manager’s March 17 declaration of a local emergency and March 27 amended declaration of a state of local emergency and disaster because of the pandemic.
Council also unanimously passed a resolution approving the city government’s continuity of operations, including changes in the way council conducts its public meetings and public hearing practices during the pandemic.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
