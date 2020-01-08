The idea to make Danville a Second Amendment sanctuary is off the table — or is it?
Mayor Alonzo Jones told the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday the question will not come before Danville City Council for a vote.
“It’s dead,” Jones said.
During its work session Tuesday night, just three of seven councilmen in attendance — Vice Mayor Lee Vogler, Councilman Larry Campbell Jr. and Jones — raised their hands during an informal straw poll in favor of a weakened version of a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution proposed by Vogler.
Council just will move forward and let the General Assembly handle the matter of whether to implement statewide gun restrictions, Jones added.
But other councilmen are not so sure it’s gone away.
“I don’t know what to say to that,” Councilman Gary Miller said Wednesday after being told of Jones’s statements. “It perplexes me as to what Alonzo is saying.”
A third councilman, Fred Shanks, said he plans to try to come up with a resolution that a majority of the nine councilmen can agree on.
The uncertainty comes after Tuesday night’s council meeting when residents again spoke in favor of councilmen sending a statement — through a Second Amendment-related resolution — to Gov. Ralph Northam and the General Assembly that they stand strongly by the constitutional right to bear arms.
They pushed councilmen to let residents know where they stand on the issue of gun restrictions.
Following the meeting, council discussed the matter during its work session.
Shanks presented recent resolutions from Chesapeake and Virginia Beach declaring themselves “Second Amendment Constitutional Cities” and proposed Danville come up with one of its own language from those.
During an interview Wednesday, Shanks said use of the word “sanctuary” raised concerns because of the connotations of “sanctuary cities,” where law enforcement announces intentions to legally limit cooperation with federal authorities in enforcing immigration laws. The wording could give the impression that officials in Second Amendment sanctuaries would not enforce gun laws, he said.
“I’d like us to have something most, if not all, of council can get behind,” Vogler said at the work session.
But Councilman Sherman Saunders wondered why a resolution was needed.
“What has changed?” Saunders said during the work session. “The Constitution talks about the right to bear arms. No rights are being taken that I’m aware of.”
Saunders also expressed concerns about the matter becoming a racial issue. Some Second Amendment sanctuary supporters have talked about the civil rights movement, but African Americans pushing for equality “fought for stuff they never had,” he said.
“Let’s be careful about pushing emotional buttons,” Saunders at the Tuesday work session.
In addition, Virginia’s attorney general has said “there is no new net gain in this resolution,” he said then.
Councilman Adam Tomer, who was not at the meeting or the work session, sent a cellphone text to Jones saying he would not support a resolution with the phrases “Second Amendment,” “gun laws” or “sanctuary cities.”
“We aren’t the Supreme Court,” Tomer said in his text, adding the city doesn’t get involved in abortion, immigration or other issues, either.
Jones agreed with Tomer the three phrases should not be included in the wording.
Also, there are other issues Danville needs to deal with, including economically growing the city, addressing education needs and attracting a casino, Jones said Wednesday.
Vogler, at the work session, proposed wording in the weakened version that stated: “We ask the General Assembly not to pass any laws that infringe upon people’s Constitutional rights.”
Saunders, Shanks, Miller and Councilman Madison Whittle did not raise their hands in support during the straw poll.
Tomer and Councilman James Buckner were absent.
On Wednesday, Shanks expressed disappointment at the resolution’s demise.
“Supporting the Second Amendment right by expressing a commitment to respect, preserve and uphold the Second Amendment should not be difficult,” Shanks said. “This whole statewide concern is about the Second Amendment being attacked. There is nothing unclear about ‘Shall not infringe.’ The last proposal didn’t even mention the Second Amendment. If you can’t call a horse a horse, you shouldn’t be in the race.”
Danville resident Chuck Vipperman, who spoke out during the council meeting, told the Register & Bee Wednesday, “These days it feels as though law-abiding gun owners have very few friends among the political ruling class in Richmond. I had hoped this would not be the case in my hometown. Evidently it is. That is endlessly disappointing.”
Shanks said he would like to make another attempt at a resolution, but he is not optimistic.
“I would like to try, if I or other members of council can find reasonable language related to the issue that can garner the support of a majority,” he said. “However, the last proposal was so watered down that I am afraid it poisoned the well.”
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
