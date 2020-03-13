Yvonne Davis, an employment services supervisor with City of Danville Division Social Services, readily admits that she is worried about the coronavirus.
“Yes, I’m worried about it because it’s a pandemic” she yelled with slight chuckle Friday as she strolled along a downtown sidewalk. “It’s something you can’t contain. It can affect anyone.”
Because of the virus, she monitors the news for any cases close to Danville.
“It’s caused me to use more precautions such as washing hands more frequently, using hand sanitizer, avoiding handshakes and large crowds,” she said.
This new strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, is a respiratory illness with symptoms such as a severe cough and difficulty breathing.
In the United States, it has infected more than 1,600 people and has killed 41 people, according to the Atlanta, Georgia-based Centers for Disease Control. Globally, there have been about 132,758 confirmed cases and 4,955 deaths. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the virus a pandemic.
Across the country, schools have closed, college and professional sports games have been postponed and St. Patrick’s Day parades and other large-crowd venues canceled.
Locally, Averett University announced Thursday night that all in-person classes will be taught online for two weeks and students who live on campus have been asked to leave during that time.
“We’re just trying to take extreme precaution,” university spokeswoman Cassie Jones said. “We had a lot of concerned parents and students, rightly so.”
The school isn’t being shut down, so such regular operations like the cafeteria will continue.
Ashlyn Wilson, a 21-year-old senior at Averett, plans to stay on-campus during the two-week period. As a resident advisor, she wants to stay behind and help the students who can’t go home.
“I made the decision to stay and help out anyone who needed help,” she said.
Wilson is not worried about the coronavirus, and says she feels safe with the precautions the country and Averett have taken.
“Nothing has changed in my lifestyle. I always wash my hands and use hand sanitizer,” she said. “I take vitamins, but I always take more vitamins around this time of year because of cold and flu season.”
Averett is not the only place in Danville taking precautions. Sofia Bolakas, a program coordinator at Ballou Park, said the virus has affected park operations.
“I started off two to three weeks ago preparing,” she said. “Every four hours we wipe off high-touch surfaces with 60-70% alcohol-based sanitizer.”
That means cleaning such commonly used fixtures as door handles, countertops and sink faucets.
On Friday, she ordered for the park’s custodian the type of isolation gowns used by hospitals. And, just like at hospitals, the gowns will be thrown away and replaced with new ones each time they are used.
Just this week, Bolakas added to the park’s ongoing programs a series on the dangers of the coronavirus and how take precautions against it.
“We had a little info session about COVID-19 with our seniors,” she said. “By us informing our seniors, it’s done a lot of help with their fears.”
According to the CDC, older adults and seniors are of a higher risk of getting sick from the illness. That’s why Tom Sadler, a retired senior citizen, is gravely concerned.
“I’m the most susceptible age group, and I’m nervous,” he said as he stood on a downtown sidewalk. “You don’t know who has it until it’s too late.”
Of the numerous precautions Sadler has taken to shield against the virus is going outside less often.
“I stay at home and eat at home,” he said.
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
