In conversation with community leaders, Danville police chief says it's time to 'redefine' role of officers

"There's always going to be a place for that," Booth said.

Referring to the death of Floyd and how some law enforcement agencies can become corrupt, Booth said, "These horrible cultures can arise and the only thing that can stop this is good people standing up and not allowing this to happen."

At the start of the conversation, chamber president Alexis Ehrhardt said there seems to be an idea that one can either support the Black Lives Matter movement or law enforcement. But the two are not mutually exclusive, she said.

"We have deep respect for your police department and leadership and we honor and support the Black Lives Matter movement," she said.

Booth praised leadership among young people in the community and other leaders who came out to the protests in Danville to keep the peace.

As for the department's practices, Booth said he plans to unveil a duty-to-intervene policy requiring officers who spot a colleague harming a civilian to step and take action to stop it.

Booth had already eliminated the use of chokeholds in the department about nine months ago, he said.

"It just has no place in modern policing," he said. "Besides the optics of it, it's too dangerous."