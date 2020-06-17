In conversation with community leaders, Danville police chief says it's time to 'redefine' role of officers

Calling George Floyd's death while in police custody last month a murder, Danville Police Chief Scott Booth spoke at length Wednesday morning about the role of law enforcement in the community.
"That was a murder, whether committed by law enforcement" or another citizen, Booth said.
Booth spoke to dozens of community leaders during a virtual Business at Breakfast hosted by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce. The event, billed as a conversation with Chief Scott Booth, took place via Zoom.
About 40 community leaders attended the event.
As for the push to "defund" police departments, that word can have different meanings depending on which news stories you see, Booth said.
Across the country, police have been regulating areas they shouldn't have to in the community, such as mental health, social services and behavioral issues in schools, Booth said.
"That is not the role of the police," he said, adding that police have become the "disciplinary arm of the school system."
"We have allowed the role to increase to such that it is time to redefine that role," Booth added.
If someone is threatening you or your family, or has entered a school intending to harm people, "that's when you want a police officer," he said.
"There's always going to be a place for that," Booth said.
Referring to the death of Floyd and how some law enforcement agencies can become corrupt, Booth said, "These horrible cultures can arise and the only thing that can stop this is good people standing up and not allowing this to happen."
At the start of the conversation, chamber president Alexis Ehrhardt said there seems to be an idea that one can either support the Black Lives Matter movement or law enforcement. But the two are not mutually exclusive, she said.
"We have deep respect for your police department and leadership and we honor and support the Black Lives Matter movement," she said.
Booth praised leadership among young people in the community and other leaders who came out to the protests in Danville to keep the peace.
As for the department's practices, Booth said he plans to unveil a duty-to-intervene policy requiring officers who spot a colleague harming a civilian to step and take action to stop it.
Booth had already eliminated the use of chokeholds in the department about nine months ago, he said.
"It just has no place in modern policing," he said. "Besides the optics of it, it's too dangerous."
The department also is giving its officers de-escalation training — which has been done at the police force since before Floyd's death, Booth said.
A procedure called ICAT — integrating communication assessments and tactics — is part of the de-escalation training.
"It gets officers to slow down and think of different ways to solve incidents with citizens," Maj. Timothy Jones told the Danville Register & Bee.
Booth is also carrying out plans to civilianize an existing police position — a crime prevention and community engagement specialist — and have that person perform community engagement duties such as holding listening sessions to bring community members and law enforcement together. That was already in the works before Floyd died, Booth said.
In addition, the department received a use of force simulator to use for training in dangerous situations.
"It's like a 3D video game," Booth said. "It allows us to more realistically train."
Recalling his start with the Danville Police Department in early 2018, Booth said he started off his law-enforcement vision with community walks, where officers went to neighborhoods to engage them with citizens.
''It was a positive experience for the officers, for me and the community," Booth said.
People don't want to have an adversarial relationship with the police, they want to feel like they can rely on them to serve the community, Booth said.
He also started a bicycle police team so they could connect with people he said.
"Get out of your car and talk to people," he said of his approach. "It's not just about arresting people or serving a warrant, it's about connecting with people."
True community policing is about partners working together to come up with solutions, he said.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.