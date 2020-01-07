CHATHAM — De’Von Dre’cole Smith stood motionless in Pittsylvania County Circuit Court as he explained the remorse he felt for killing his brother-in-law early last year.
“I’m still very apologetic to the family,” he said Tuesday morning, speaking low. “Things got out of control. I’m just ready to get past this.”
Moments later, Judge Stacey Moreau looked into Smith’s face and noted that, even with the remorse, she could not get past the fact that a human life is gone.
“You shot and killed a man when you didn’t have to,” she said. “That choice you made that day left two families destroyed.”
Moreau then sentenced Smith to a total of 11 years in prison: eight for the second-degree murder and three for the use of a firearm in commission of a felony. As Smith stood up to be escorted back to into a holding area, he tilted his head back toward his family and told them he loved them. They all returned the favor, telling him they love him and support him.
During a late October trial, a jury convicted Smith, 28, of murdering brother-in-law Deon Peatross, 23, of Eden, North Carolina, on Jan. 6, 2019.
The incident began as a domestic dispute between Smith and his wife, Shameka Smith, and from there escalated into a shootout between the two men. The wife, after learning of her husband’s infidelity, decided to leave him, according to Pittsylvania County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Katerina Holland. Smith decided to confront her at her place of work, where they got into an argument.
Smith’s face-to-face argument with his wife soon evolved into a dispute with her mother on Facebook, according to court documents. Peatross later joined in the argument, leading to an arranged “meetup” between the two men at the home of Peatross’ grandmother. Smith and a friend drove more than 30 minutes from Martinsville to confront the brother-in-law in Axton.
Peatross’ mother handed him a revolver for protection in case Smith became violent. When Smith arrived he noticed Peatross had his hands in his pockets and asked if he had a gun, court documents show. After receiving no answer, Smith yelled “We gon to fight,” and went to his car to pull out an assault weapon — an AR-15.
Peatross shot first, with Smith returning fire. Smith’s friend told him to get in the car, but Smith continued to shoot, eventually hitting Peatross in the head and killing him.
During the sentencing hearing, Smith’s mother Gayle Lindsey said her son was put in a “bad situation.” She also spoke about his character, mentioning that he is ultimately a good man.
“I want to take my son home with me,” she said, tears welling up in her eyes. “This has been the hardest nightmare of my entire life.”
Defense attorney Michael McPheeters argued Smith did not intend to kill Peatross.
“This was certainly a situation that Mr. Smith did not ask for,” he said. “He was a responsible son and father, as well as a business entrepreneur.”
Holland argued Smith, at any time during the 30-minute drive to Axton, could have turned around or decided not to fight.
“He was found guilty by a jury of his peers,” she said. “De’Von Smith was the one who went to locations twice to start fights.”
Avent is a reporter with the Danville Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 797-7983.
