Steve Scott faced 40-mile-per-hour winds, sub-zero temperatures and 100-plus-degree heat to accomplish a monumental task — run seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.
Besides the widely varying weather conditions, he soldiered through the jet lag.
"It's crazy," Scott, who lives in the Mount Hermon area, said of his experience during an interview at the Danville Register & Bee office this week.
Steve’s 7-7-7 World Marathon Challenge was to run “Around the World for a Cure” for Run for Health Inc., a local nonprofit organization, to raise $100,000 for the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association to increase cancer awareness.
Scott's late mother was a cancer survivor and that is why he wanted to bring attention to the disease.
He said he doesn't know how much he raised during his trek around the world that included daily marathons from Feb. 6 to 12 in South Africa, Antarctica, Australia, Dubai (Asia), Madrid (Europe), Brazil (South America) and Miami (North America).
The endeavor came with mental as well as physical challenges.
"Mentally preparing for it was the toughest part," Scott said.
The roughly three dozen runners were supposed to hit Antarctica first, but ended up having to begin in South Africa instead. They finished up in Africa only to have their flight to Antarctica delayed because their plane couldn't handle the weather conditions, Scott said.
"They had to get a Russian cargo plane to get ... to Antarctica," he said.
The 26-mile run in Antarctica was grueling and slow, with Scott and his fellow marathoners up against 40 mile-per-hour winds and a wind-chill factor of 25 degrees below zero.
Scott completed the previous marathon in South Africa in about four and a half hours. But it took him six hours to wrap up Antarctica.
"A lot of people don't finish the Antarctica run," he said, adding there were whiteout conditions.
"It never, ever stopped," he added.
At one point, severely limited visibility caused Scott to fall into a 3-foot snow drift.
To keep warm during the race, Scott and the other runners moved in groups of three with two up front blocking the wind for the third person behind them. Each runner took turns between the front and back, he said.
Trey Belcher, a Danville firefighter and a friend of Scott's, praised Scott's achievement in such brutal conditions.
"It's a tremendous accomplishment to put your body through that much in that short amount of time with all the running, very little time to recover, all the travel, jet lag to deal with, the pain from the runs," said Belcher, who helped train Scott for the endeavor. "It's an incredible achievement."
Belcher provided strength and conditioning training. He also advised Scott in between marathons about rehydrating and refueling his body.
Scott didn't let the jet lag during the whirlwind of flights, time-zone changes and runs impede his progress.
"You don't have time to think about it," he said.
He and the others slept on the plane during the day and ran the marathons at night.
"You fly, sleep, eat and run," he said. "With the time change, you don't know what day it is. You just go with it."
During marathons, Scott refueled with food and fluids about every six miles.
The sixth marathon, ran in Brazil, was a stark contrast to Antarctica, with the heat index at 100 degrees. The focus was to endure the sweltering conditions.
"In the sixth marathon, you've got to survive," he said. "Brazil was tough. That was a big transition from Antarctica."
Dubai had high humidity and Madrid had temperatures in the 40s and 50s, Scott said.
Another friend of Scott's, the Rev. Marc Heffinger, pointed to the significance of his accomplishment.
"It's pretty cool that he was able to set a goal that high and attain that goal as he did for such a worthy cause," Heffinger said.
Heffinger and Scott started Run for Health, Inc., about 18 months ago. The nonprofit was formed to raise money and awareness for health-related causes, said Heffinger, pastor at Kingdom Point Church of God in Ridgeway.
Scott said he appreciated the help everyone who trained him before the challenge.
As for what he wants to tackle next, Scott does not want to say. After all, he is still recovering from the 7-7-7 challenge, physically and mentally.
"I'm still trying to wrap my head around what I just did," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.