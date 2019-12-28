Hope, the special-needs pig who was flown to a veterinary hospital in Pennsylvania last month to undergo an examination for her legs, is back home at an animal refuge in Caswell County, North Carolina.
The pig could not use her rear legs and was taken to New Bolton Center at the University of Pennsylvania's School of Veterinary Medicine in Kennett Square — about an hour outside of Philadelphia — on Nov. 16.
About a week later, she returned home to Ziggy's Refuge Farm Sanctuary after vets could not find anything wrong with the animal.
"Her bone structure was all there," said Kristin Hartness, co-founder of Ziggy's, located in the community of Providence. "They had no idea why her legs were [spread] out to the side."
Born on a farm in Floyd, Hope was set to be euthanized when someone reached out to Ziggy’s. Hartness and her husband, sanctuary co-founder Jay Yontz, take care of special-needs farm animals at the 85-acre refuge.
Hartness and Yontz have been giving Hope physical therapy.
"When Jay got her and started handling her and working her legs and massaging them ... all of a sudden Jay starts noticing her standing on all fours," Hartness said.
But her legs still spread out to the sides, she said.
Jennifer Miller, the Pittsylvania County resident who went on the flight with Hope in November, visited the 3-month-old pig at Ziggy's on Dec. 21.
"She is quite happy and very, very sassy," Miller said. "She doesn't like to be held, but she is very food motivated. She's learning all kinds of tricks. She knows how to spin in a circle to get food."
Hope will not need surgery, at least not in the near future, Miller said.
But she does drag her legs when she's tired.
"She still has a ways to go, but we couldn't be happier with what's going on," Hartness said of Hope's progress.
Yontz expressed amazement at the pace of her recovery so far.
"It's remarkable how has she started using those legs," Yontz said.
Physical therapy has included stretching the pig's legs the way they need to go, he said.
She gets around on all fours regularly and can walk in a handstand.
"A lot of times, her toes tuck under her," Hartness said. "We just have to constantly work with her. The more that we do, the better she does."
On top of that, Hope is growing quickly.
"She's probably doubled in size since the flight," Hartness said.
Even Ziggy, Yontz's and Hartness's first and much larger older pig, has warmed up to Hope a little.
"She loves Ziggy ... and climbs in his bed," Yontz said. "He tolerates that. He's particular about his bed. She fits right in. She's a lot of fun."
