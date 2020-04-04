On any given day, there are at least 25 homeless people in Danville and Pittsylvania County, according to the 2020 point-in-time count collected by the Rocky Mount-headquartered West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition.
“This number is very conservative due to the number of volunteers that were available and the ability to locate the homeless population,” said Felicia Watkins, a member of the WPBHC Continuum of Care, a set of programs across the country that work with federal agencies to comprehensively address the problem of homelessness.
Watkins said Virginia operates under the assumption that for every homeless person that is helped by an organization, there are at least four more who aren’t counted.
Whether they are in an emergency shelter or on the streets, those who are experiencing homelessness in Dan River Region cannot effectively follow health officials’ primary guidance: wash your hands as much as possible, stay home and practice good social distancing.
“People experiencing homelessness are an especially high-risk population when it comes to coronavirus and we should be very concerned about the impact of this current crisis on them,” said Thomas Byrne, an assistant professor at the Boston University School of Social Work who specializes in housing, homelessness, public health and social policy and poverty.
Nationally, more than 550,000 people live on the streets or in homeless shelters at any given time, according to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The current coronavirus pandemic will likely kill more than 3,400 of that population across the country, according to a paper published by researchers from Boston University’s School of Social Work, the University of Pennsylvania, and UCLA.
The homeless population is more likely to be older and have other, pre-existing chronic health conditions — two factors that make people more susceptible to the severe outcomes caused by the coronavirus — Byrne said.
Those who remain on the streets during this time likely don’t have access to the general hygiene that they need, especially as many public buildings have shuttered. Those who go to homeless shelters may find it difficult to adhere to social distancing guidelines, Byrne said.
But at Danville homeless shelter House of Hope, the number of guests has actually declined significantly in the last few weeks. While the 16-bed shelter almost always has more than 10 guests a night, the facility has been down to four guests over the past few weeks.
“This is very unusual,” said director Gary Underwood. “I just can hardly fathom that there’s this few in here, especially under the conditions.”
Danville does not have an extremely large population of chronically homeless people, but does deal with more transient cases, said David Hudson, executive director of the House of Hope.
"It's more sporadic," Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said of homelessness in the city.
Throughout the WPBHC area, which includes the cities of Danville and Martinsville, as well as Franklin, Henry, Patrick and Pittsylvania counties, Watkins said “chronic homelessness is very prevalent and is over-looked a lot.”
“There are a number of individuals and families that are clean, fed, working, but live in their vehicles every night,” she wrote in an email.
“There are children who go to school and perform very well, but live in several different hotels monthly. There are families and individuals that may hit a ‘rough patch’ that struggle for years to recover without family or other social and community supports.”
As of Saturday morning data from the Virginia Department of Health indicates that 12 people in Danville have tested positive for COVID-19, while another two have contracted the virus in Pittsylvania County.
To protect the homeless population and prevent outbreaks that have happened in other states, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced $2.5 million in emergency funding to help shelter the homeless in Virginia on Friday. That money will be used for hotel vouchers, food, cleaning, medical transportation and case management.
“With this funding, we will ensure people experiencing homelessness have access to immediate housing options and help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Northam said in a statement.
Many localities across the country are making efforts to put those who are experiencing homelessness — especially those who are older and at greater risk of the more severe symptoms — into hotels, a method that Byrne believes is “a great approach.”
Jones praised the homeless shelter and Salvation Army for the work they've done assisting the homeless and said that multiple individuals he knows have paid to put homeless individuals up in hotels for the time being.
During this national pandemic, the WPBHC is “conducting as much outreach as safely possible” to make sure that the homeless have somewhere to stay and don’t remain in a vulnerable situation, Watkins said.
For those few who remain in the House of Hope during this time, the operations are different. Normally, the shelter is closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. so that people can go out and work and try to find other housing options. Now with Danville Department of Social Services all but closed to the public and with new orders mandating that people stay at home when at all possible, the shelter is open 24/7, limiting access from volunteers and only allowing the guests to leave for essential reasons.
“We’re trying to operate just like a normal household would, but we have a few extra rules,” Hudson said.
The shelter normally only allows guests to stay for 60 nights before transferring them to a more long-term facility, but Hudson is looking at extending stays during this time, when very few jobs are available and unemployment claims continue to skyrocket across the state.
Part of the reason for the drop in guests at shelters like House of Hope, which does not usually house the chronically homeless, is the suspension of eviction proceedings in courts throughout the state until at least April 26.
“A lot of transitional problems that we see are on delay,” Hudson said. He also mentioned that electric providers, among other organizations, have decided not to turn anyone’s power off for failing to pay a bill.
But that apparent drop in people experiencing homelessness during this global pandemic is not consistent around the country, nor is it expected to last, Byrne said.
One life begins returning to normal, Hudson expects that the number of homeless people will spike as bills again become due and landlords will be more prone to evict tenants.
“We’re going to see a larger influx when all of this is done,” he said.
Added Byrne: “The longer term economic fallout from this crisis will likely lead to a nationwide uptick in homelessness unless we put in place some robust policy responses to prevent that from happening.”
Anyone who is currently experiencing homelessness or is within three days of becoming homeless can call the crisis hotline for the Southside Survivor Response Center at (877) 934-3576 to discuss shelter options.
