For months, guns and ammunition flew off the shelves of local gun stores because of political concerns. Now, customers are flocking to stores because of the coronavirus.
“I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s been crazy,” said Mark Moorefield, owner of L&M Firearms in Danville.
The majority of his gun sales this year happened in January and February. And though sales were not as high in March, firearms still are selling at a higher rate than usual.
Another difference is the type of customers stopping in and the kind of firearms they want, said Joshua Jennings, owner of Guns Gear & Ammo in Cascade.
It’s not the average gun enthusiast stepping up to the counter — both firearms dealers have noticed an increase in the number of customers buying their first gun.
From December through February, when the spike in sales was largely prompted by concern about gun control legislation proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam, customers were buying more rifles and large guns. Now people are looking for smaller firearms, like pistols and shotguns with a short barrel.
“They’re concerned with home defense rather than just target shooting,” Jennings said.
Moorefield agreed: “It seems to be many more handguns in March and this month as opposed to how it was in January and February with a lot of rifles.”
Body armor is another item that is selling out quickly.
Statewide, the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center conducted 80,228 background checks — done for every customer attempting to purchase a gun from a federally-licensed gun dealer — in March. By comparison, about 46,000 background checks were done the same month last year.
Corrinne Geller, spokeswoman for the Virginia State Police, which oversees the Virginia Firearms Transaction Center, said that number doesn’t necessarily indicate the number of gun sales, as one background check is run per customer, not per firearm.
The Firearms Transaction Center does not track regional data.
Jennings said many background checks, which typically can be run in less than half an hour, have been delayed as a result of the increased requests for them.
In addition to firearms, the demand for ammunition has outpaced supply.
“Pretty much impossible to get and keep replenished,” Moorefield said.
Jennings said his wholesale ammunition providers haven’t been able to get ammunition for a month, which has forced him to buy from other retailers.
Basset resident Bill Hampton stopped by Guns Gears & Ammo on Friday afternoon to see if he could find any ammo to bolster his stock that already is more than 25,000 rounds strong.
“We’re preppies,” he said. “We prepare for the worst.”
He owns several firearms and always is looking for more.
“Do I need another gun?” he asked. “Always.”
In the midst of the pandemic, Gov. Ralph Northam signed five gun control measures Friday.
The bills — which include expanding background checks, mandating lost or stolen firearms be reported and a “red flag” law that would allow for guns to be taken temporarily from anyone considered “a substantial” risk to themselves or others — had received support from the state legislature earlier in the year.
A ban on assault weapons failed in the state senate.
“Northam is probably the second greatest gun salesman after Obama,” Jennings said.
In addition to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and new gun regulations, tax season and its accompanying refunds also usually lead to an increase in firearms sales, Jennings said. That’s what has made this year so far so unusual.
“It’s a trifecta of events all at one time,” he said.
In a statement, Lars Dalseide, a spokesperson from the National Rifle Association, at least partially attributed the spike in sales to stories in the media about prisoners being released early because of the coronavirus and cases around the country where states and firearms dealer have fought over whether a gun store is essential.
“That’s why the NRA makes no apology for our work to ensure gun stores stay open so law-abiding people can exercise their right to defend themselves and their loved ones,” Dalseide wrote in a statement.
Jennings said the sales have slowed slightly during the past week, but he expects to see another major uptick once people start receiving their stimulus checks.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.