Thick dark gray smoke billowed into the street and sidewalk in front of a Stokes Street home as an inferno raged inside Monday evening.
Huge flames roared through holes in the roof as firefighters sprayed seemingly endless gallons of water on the one-story brick home at 758 Stokes St. An American flag atop a silver pole right in front of the home initially appeared unharmed even as the smoke roared around it. Miniature statues of deer out front also seemed unscared from the blaze.
The fire and intensity of the heat forced crews to battle the flames from outside. It was "too dangerous to be in there," said Danville Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian Alderson.
As darkness set it, people crowded in small bunches along the narrow street to watch as a fire engine with an extended ladder poured water from high above. Some had cellphones out to record the activity that now included bright flashing lights from the fire engines parked in the middle of the roadway.
Among the onlookers was C.C. Fitzgerald, who lives down the street.
"I seen some smoke," he said. "I don't know when it started."
Firefighters responded to the call at about 5:20 p.m. By 7 p.m., officials termed the bulk of the fire as controlled, but warned they'd be on scene for much longer.
"We'll be here for a couple hours at least," Alderson said.
It wasn't initially clear how many people lived in the home, but the fire department reported an occupant was with family away from the scene.
As of Monday evening, fire officials were unsure how the blaze began, but confirmed no one was inside the home when crews arrived.
