The Virginia Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 tests in Danville and Chatham next week. The tests, which don’t require appointments, insurance, or payment, will be administered on a first-come first-service basis. People also don't need to be symptomatic.
This is the first drive-thru testing that will be available in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. Scott Spillmann, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said that each site will have as many as 1,000 tests available.
"We would love for every single one of those tests get used," he said.
As of Friday morning the Virginia Department of Health is reporting 51 cases in Danville and 39 in Pittsylvania County. There have also been two deaths associated with the virus in Danville and another in Pittsylvania County.
The percent positivity – or the number of tests that come back positive – is a key metric for determining how widespread the virus actually is. The 7-day percent positive average of 4.7% in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is well below the state average of 14.4%. The state percent positive has been trending downward after reaching a high of 22% in mid-April.
The testing will be at the following days and locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.:
- Friday, June 5th, Bonner Middle School, 300 Apollo Ave., Danville VA 24540
- Saturday, June 6th, Chatham Middle School, 11650 U.S. 29, Chatham, VA 24531
