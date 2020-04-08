When Danville resident Robin Marcato was tested for the coronavirus, long swabs were stuck into her nostrils one at a time.
"They went way back to the point where I went, 'ahhh!'" Marcato recalled after it happened. "It just felt utterly bizarre."
The test lasted a couple of minutes and her wait for results — from March 24 to April 4 — was almost two weeks. It came back positive.
Officials with the Virginia Department of Health said they were unsure why it took so long for results.
"The short answer is we don't know," said department spokesman Robert Parker. "Some tests are done at our state lab, but many more are done at private labs. We'd look to labs to explain why tests take the time they do."
Parker said Monday that the department is not capturing wait times or calculating wait averages.
"Sorry, but that's the situation at present," he said.
During a test for the coronavirus, the swab extracts RNA from the patient's nose and throat. The swab is then sent to a lab that extracts the viral RNA and detects it.
"It is a test for the presence of the virus in the throat or nose," explained Dr. William Petri, vice chair for research for the department of medicine at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
A backlog of RNA samples to process and a limited number of test kits and machines to run them are contributing to long waits for results, said Tara Smith, professor of epidemiology at Kent State University in Ohio.
"From what I've heard in Ohio, results are on a five- to eight-day lag as well, so [it] sounds like this is common in several areas," Smith said via email.
To illustrate how it can take time to get results, Smith explained the limitations of the machines used.
"Most machines I'm familiar with can process 96 samples at a time," she said, noting that others with different capacity can be in use in labs. "But those 96 samples may include two or three samples from each individual ... so that means only 30 can be processed in one batch."
Each batch of samples from 30 people can take 90 minutes on the machine — plus time to set them up and analyze them. In an eight-hour day, just the samples from 120 people can be processed in that scenario.
But all of that depends on such factors as the machines being used how many labs have that capacity, Smith reiterated.
Mike Geller, spokesman for the Burlington, North Carolina-based LabCorp, said the company has sent test results to health care providers in four or five days "from the date of specimen pickup."
"[We] are actively focused on reducing the time patients need to wait to be informed of their results," Geller said via email. "We know that there is more that needs to be done and we're committed to doing our part during this emergency health crisis."
The company is now able to perform 35,000-40,000 tests per day and expects its capacity to increase.
LabCorp has performed about 500,000 tests since first making COVID-19 tests available March 5.
"LabCorp's capacity is now meeting the average current daily volume of tests we are receiving at our labs," Geller said.
Marcato was tested at a facility in Brosville and her samples were sent to a LabCorp location in Arizona.
The wait time for COVID-19 test results should be much shorter now than it was before, said Petri.
"Testing was — until one week ago — very limited as the initial CDC test was flawed and had to be replaced," he explained. "Even when the new test was released, there were shortages in reagents needed to run the test."
A reagent is a substance used in chemical analysis.
As for a coronavirus vaccine, Petri said he is working with Peter Kasson and Carol Gilchirst at U.Va. to make an antibody that neutralizes the virus and protects people from getting infected. The antibody would work against COVID-19's infamous "spike" glycoproteins — seen in the illustrations that routinely accompany news reports — so they cannot attach themselves.
There are also other vaccines currently in clinical trials, he added.
As for the chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine medicines touted by President Donald Trump as a treatment for COVID-19, clinical trials are happening now to see whether it is effective or harmful.
"We will know the answer very soon," Petri said.
