Louis Terry doesn’t normally sit on the front porch. After what happened Tuesday, she probably won’t want to sit there again any time soon.
As she sat in a chair outside, a person inside of a vehicle motoring by fired several rounds in front of her neighbor’s house, leading Terry to dive onto the porch and crawl through her front door.
“I didn’t take no chances,” she said. “They could have got me.”
Authorities are still investigating the shooting, which took place early afternoon. Even though nobody was reported injured or hit by the gunfire, police are treating this case like a homicide, said Danville Police Department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis.
So far no arrests have been made and police have not released any suspect information.
Around 1:30 p.m. multiple 911 calls led police to Seeland Road, where the volley of gunshots had gone off. Bullets shattered the rear windshield of a small white Audi parked on the street. The owner of that vehicle, who lives on Seeland Road, would not comment for this story.
At the same time, another 911 call led police elsewhere in the city: a five-minute drive away on Baskerville Court. Police arrived there to find a brown Suburban that appeared to have had its rear windshield shot in. By 2 p.m., three police cars were parked near the SUV and an officer was spotted walking out of an open door of a nearby apartment.
By 4:30 p.m., police on Baskerville Court were spotted talking to a woman who told the Register & Bee she didn’t want photos taken of the car because it might reveal her license plate.
“You won’t jeopardize my safety for you to report on something,” she said in loud voice.
Authorities are still investigating what happened and trying to determine who was driving the vehicle at the time, but it seems that the Suburban was shot at while on Seeland Road.
“Every indication is that everything took place on Seeland Road ... what we’re trying to determine is exactly how this was a part of the situation,” Chivvis said.
Inside the several-hundred-foot long crime scene area on Seeland Road, which was sealed off by yellow tape, police officers roamed back and forth, putting down about 20 evidence markers in the roadway and the grass. Many residents sat on their porches, stood in doorways and walked to each others’ houses to discuss the situation.
Residents outside of the taped-off area stood and watched as police conducted their investigations. Many motorists stopped briefly to see what was happening. Multiple witnesses said that a shooter was in a red car, but Chivvis would not confirm that account.
Angela Calloway was in the back of her Seeland Road home talking on the phone when she heard the gunfire.
“All I heard was a whole lot of gunshots,” she said.
Another resident said she jumped under a bed when she heard the shots. She did not want to be identified for this story out of fear for her safety.
“I still gotta live here,” she said.
Residents seemed surprised by the shooting. The neighborhood is generally very quiet and people keep to themselves, Calloway said.
“Nothing happens on Seeland Road,” she said. “It’s kind of weird because we’ve never had this problem here.”
Terry said she will struggle to sleep at night with that experience seared in her brain.
“No I won’t be able to go to sleep since I’ve seen that mess,” she said.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
