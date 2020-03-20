The town of Gretna has joined an ever-growing list of localities shutting government doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gretna's town hall office are now closed to the public until further notice, according to a notice sent Friday from Gretna Town Manager David Lilly.

Essential town services such as trash and brush pickup will continue uninterrupted. 

To make payments, residents may:

  • Use envelopes provided at the town hall front door. Payments may be deposited through the slot in the front door, and a receipt will be mailed;
  • Pay via credit or debit card by calling (434) 656-6572 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; or
  • Pay online at www.townofgretna.org.

Residents who need information other than to make a payment may call (434) 656-6572.

