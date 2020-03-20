The town of Gretna has joined an ever-growing list of localities shutting government doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Gretna's town hall office are now closed to the public until further notice, according to a notice sent Friday from Gretna Town Manager David Lilly.
Essential town services such as trash and brush pickup will continue uninterrupted.
To make payments, residents may:
- Use envelopes provided at the town hall front door. Payments may be deposited through the slot in the front door, and a receipt will be mailed;
- Pay via credit or debit card by calling (434) 656-6572 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; or
- Pay online at www.townofgretna.org.
Residents who need information other than to make a payment may call (434) 656-6572.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.