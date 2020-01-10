Thank you for Reading.
A Danville grand jury this week handed down a murder indictment against a 29-year-old suspect in an August homicide, Danville police reported Friday morning.
Rakim La'Tae Knight was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Kymon Haley.
Knight, of Danville, originally faced charges of willfully discharging a firearm in a public place that resulted in harm and use of a firearm in commission of a felony after the deadly Aug. 2 shooting.
Officers rushed to the 200 block of Parker Road to find Haley, of Milton, North Carolina, lying outside at about 11:20 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, police reported in August. He was taken to the emergency room by ambulance and pronounced dead a short while later.
Oh. the Governor and AG Herring ain't gonna like that.
