A Danville grand jury this week handed down a murder indictment against a 29-year-old suspect in an August homicide, Danville police reported Friday morning.

Rakim La'Tae Knight was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 21-year-old Kymon Haley.

Knight, of Danville, originally faced charges of willfully discharging a firearm in a public place that resulted in harm and use of a firearm in commission of a felony after the deadly Aug. 2 shooting.

Officers rushed to the 200 block of Parker Road to find Haley, of Milton, North Carolina, lying outside at about 11:20 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds, police reported in August. He was taken to the emergency room by ambulance and pronounced dead a short while later.

Knight remained at large for five days after the shooting.

Police reported Knight and Haley knew each other and what they described as an "ongoing dispute" escalated into fatal gunfire.

Knight remains in Danville City Jail where he's been held since his August arrest with no bond.

Photos from the vigil:

At least 75 people gathered in August outside Cross Creek Apartments where Kymon Haley, 21, was found fatally shot.

Breaking & daily news emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments