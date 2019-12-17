Danville school officials are hopeful about Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed $1.2 billion in additional money for K-12 education in Virginia.
Called by the governor’s office one of the biggest new investments in K-12 education ever proposed in the state, it includes the single-largest increase for at-risk schools, raises teacher salaries by 3%, funds more school counselors and new staff supports for English language learners.
“I think that’s great news,” said Danville School Board Chairwoman Terri Hall, pointing to the need for counselors and English language teachers in the school division. “If we have more state funding, especially for our at-risk population, then I think that addresses some of our challenges.”
The school system’s population of English language learners has increased by about 3% since 2018, said Danville Public Schools Superintendent Stanley Jones. There are about 5,500 students in the division, he said.
School officials plan to request from the city an increase in English language teachers in the school division’s upcoming budget, Hall said. There is a shortage of those teachers, Jones pointed out.
Northam’s proposal could bring funding for Danville’s school system back up to pre-Recession levels and ease the local-funding burden for the city, school officials said.
“I’m just hoping that some of the things we’ve asked localities to fund is something we can get state funding for,” Jones said.
The city of Danville budgeted about $22.7 million in local funding for schools for the current 2019-20 fiscal year, and has so far spent about $13.6 million of that for the division, said Finance Director Michael Adkins.
The extra $1.2 billion in state funding proposed by Northam is on top of $16.4 billion in direct aid to K-12 education over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 biennium, said Alena Yarmosky, spokeswoman for Northam’s office. The extra money would be for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 biennium.
“The types of education funding the governor is proposing are tailored to the needs of students who are most at risk of not succeeding in school,” Yarmosky told the Danville Register & Bee via email Tuesday. “At-risk add-on dollars can be spent on a variety of remediation or supports for students struggling to meet the state benchmarks.”
The at-risk add-on allocates money based on the number and concentration of students in poverty in a school division.
School counselors provide social and emotional support and career support for students to help ensure they can succeed in life after high school, she added.
In addition, the English language learner population is increasing statewide, she said. More staff for them will help school divisions close the achievement gaps they face, Yarmosky said.
This past September, just two of Danville’s 11 schools received accreditation from the state.
The Danville school division has seen a 10% reduction in state funding since 2008-09, Jones said. The school division also cut 189 positions between 2009 and 2013.
“We have a broken financial model in the state of Virginia,” Jones said. “The governor is trying to correct that.”
The proposed state budget includes:
- A 3% salary increase for teachers in the second year of the biennial for a total of $145.1 million;
- Flexible per-pupil allocation of $125 million for local school divisions;
- An increase in the number of school counselors at every grade level, totaling $99.3 million;
- About $27.6 million to increase the number of positions providing support for English language learners;
- A $140.4 million increase in funding for “at-risk add-on” for educationally at-risk students.
- About $10.6 million to help cover the cost of school breakfast and lunch for families qualifying for reduced-price meals.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.