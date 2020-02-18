Danville resident Gordon Lyles is collecting signatures so he can qualify to run for a seat on the Danville City Council.
Lyles, 48, said he is running because he wants to be a strong advocate for the U.S. Constitution and the people.
"I'm not advocating for the Second Amendment," he said. "I believe in the entire Constitution that protects freedom for everybody. I want to be somebody to advocate for the people."
Referring to City Council's vote last month expressing support for the Constitution, Lyles said that should also involve standing up for it and defending it.
He also expressed support for allowing a casino in Danville.
"I think it's a great idea," he said. "More jobs, more businesses we could bring to Danville would be very beneficial."
Lyles, a musician, has lived in Danville all his life.
He said he had collected 120 signatures as of Tuesday morning and hopes to collect about 180. He needs at least 125 valid signatures to qualify.
City Council elections are May 5.
Five of nine seats on council are up for election. Councilmen Larry Campbell, Sherman Saunders, Fred Shanks and Vice Mayor Lee Vogler have filed and qualified to run for re-election, said Danville Registrar Peggy Petty.
Councilman Madison Whittle's seat is also up for election.
Challengers Sheila Baynes and Barry Mayo have also filed to run for a seat.
