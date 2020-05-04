The line of cars wrapped around the front of the building.
Inside, roughly a dozen volunteers hustled to get boxes, bags and cans of food — from macaroni and cheese to soups to Doritos to cereals to bottled water — off of the delivery trucks and sorted into meal kits for the waiting families.
The people who give their time at God’s Storehouse were hustling all about Monday morning, swiftly unloading donations and getting them ready to go right back out again.
Tall metal carts, taller than an adult man, were stacked high with assorted desserts and steered between shelves. A forklift operator unloaded pallet after pallet of canned fruits, canned vegetables and other non-perishable items. One volunteer pushed a shopping cart filled to the brim with pineapples. And boxes of bananas waited alongside packages of spaghetti, waiting to be doled out to those in need.
Even during the throes of the coronavirus pandemic, God’s Storehouse Executive Director Karen Harris said the food pantry has not seen much of an uptick in residents seeking food assistance.
Monday morning’s frenetic activity notwithstanding, Harris described the demand for food in the last month and a half as “kind of average.”
“Every week, we have not been inundated with people,” she said. “I don’t know what May is going to hold. I’m sure people got their stimulus checks and their tax refunds, but our numbers have not been overwhelming. They’ve been manageable.”
Though Harris said God’s Storehouse has not seen a substantial increase in overall visitors, she noted that new patrons are becoming more common.
“What we have seen is a lot more people who have never been to us before and a lot of people who maybe it’s been three or four years since they’ve been to us,” she said.
Ever since the coronavirus pandemic really took off in mid-March, Harris said she has noticed fewer food donations not only from residents, but also from the schools and churches that God’s Storehouse typically partners with.
Monetary donations, however, have “greatly” increased, she said.
“People are making monetary donations because I’m sure they don't want to go out to the grocery store and purchase things,” Harris said.
Some of that money will go toward buying bread and meat, which, like other perishable foods, isn’t commonly donated, but Harris said she expects a large shipment of meat soon from a “certified and inspected” facility. She said a regular donor heard about the pantry’s need for meat and was able to arrange a sizable donation of ground beef through a third-party connection.
Food collections bins for the nonprofit food pantry are outside each of the seven fire stations in Danville, and donations can also be made in person at God’s Storehouse at 750 Memorial Drive.
Because of concerns over the coronavirus, patrons are no longer allowed inside the God’s Storehouse building, which cuts down on the number of volunteers needed on a given day.
Similarly, the food pantry cannot continue its Malcolm Huckabee Backpacks program, where food is brought to more than 400 children around Danville on Fridays during school hours so they can take food home for the weekend.
In the absence of that project, Harris said God’s Storehouse is partnering with the food truck program through Danville Public Schools to make sure children are still able to receive food.
Harris and a handful of volunteers worked to get people their food quickly on Monday when God’s Storehouse opened at 10:30 a.m.
People in their cars lined up early, guided by signs to check in on the right side of the building. Patrons were also welcome to use the walk-up distribution option.
“Even if somebody has not been to us before, we’re getting some real basic information so we have enough to create a record in our system, but we’re not requiring any kind of paperwork or proof of income or any of the normal stuff that we used to do,” Harris said. “Basically, if they tell us they need food, we give them food.”
God’s Storehouse makes distributions from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday. There are no distributions on Friday.
Once they were checked in, patrons walked or drove around the back of the building and came out on the left side to receive a box of food that is meant to last three or four days. A gloved and masked volunteer brought boxes out in a shopping cart and placed them into the truck or backseat of each vehicle.
The line of waiting vehicles thinned after about an hour, but the work remained ongoing inside in the warehouse.
Kareem Callands, who is partially disabled, volunteers three days a week — a better use of time, he said, than sitting at home because he can’t work.
“I figure volunteering is a better way to stay active,” he said. “I just enjoy helping people.”
On Monday, Callands helped sort potatoes, onions, squash, strawberries and other fresh produce into separate bags to be distributed.
He asked the warehouse supervisor if it was OK if he stuck around a little longer after his shift ended. Callands reasoned that a few more minutes of volunteering meant more time doing some good and less time waiting in the sun for the bus back home.
“Volunteering, you get benefits you can’t get when you have a real job,” he said. “Just being able to help people out, that’s a benefit all by itself.”
