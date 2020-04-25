Danville-based God's Pit Crew, a disaster relief organization, is heading to Texas and Mississippi after powerful storms left a trail of destruction.

One tractor-trailer load of supplies already departed the city for Onalaska, Texas, an area hit by a twister Wednesday night. Another load will leave early next week heading for Columbia, Mississippi, a city reeling from a twister earlier this week.

The group has delivered about 30 loads of supplies to different states in the last three weeks, according to a news release. In addition to responding to weather events, God's Pit Crew also is helping with the coronavirus pandemic by sending supplies to hart-hit areas.

To donate to God's Pit Crew's efforts, visit godspitcrew.org/donate.

