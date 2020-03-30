A God's Pit Crew team based in Dallas, Texas, is helping out residents in Jonesboro, Arkansas, which was hit by a tornado Saturday, according to the disaster-relief charity.
The tornado caused widespread damage and injured several people.
Mike Newcomb, board member for God's Pit Crew, and a team of volunteers at his Dallas/Fort Worth church began loading a disaster response unit at the church with supplies and Blessing Buckets.
They headed to Jonesboro on Sunday afternoon to deliver supplies and assess damages, according to a news release from God's Pit Crew.
The faith-based disaster-relief group also continues to respond to the COVID-19 epidemic locally and nationally. They have sent out a dozen tractor-trailer loads of relief supplies to 14 locations, with most in Virginia and others in Alabama, West Virginia and Georgia.
The items are delivered to the group's partners, agencies and churches so they can get them to people in need during the epidemic.
God's Pit Crew is working to have 100,000 meals prepared and distributed if and when they are needed. The group plans to prepare them next week and is seeking sponsors.
The cost to sponsor a meal is 30 cents. Donations can be made at www.godspitcrew.org/donate or by giving to the COVID-19 Response Fundraiser on Facebook at facebook.com/godspitcrew.
