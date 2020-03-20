There are many ways the people who race in patrol cars, ambulances and fire engines to all points of the Dan River Region are trying to evade the coronavirus.
One example is a waist-high, gray plastic cart on wheels filled with alcohol-based disinfectants in spray bottles. Dubbed the "disinfection station," it's used by the police officers tasked with patrolling Danville each day.
Before each shift begins, officers are encouraged to sterilize the hard surface areas of their vehicles, including steering wheels, dashboards and the center console.
The station also houses plastic bags filled with new additions to the department’s personal protective gear — equipment worn to prevent exposure to chemical or biological agents.
“Safety glasses, gloves — we’ve added the masks and gowns, we’ve added goggles as well,” Danville Police Department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis said.
Danville Fire Department firefighters usually give the city fire stations a thorough scrubbing about once a week. Now, they break out the mop and wipe down handles and railings several times a day.
They're also bringing an extra set of clothes to wear home everyday in an attempt to leave for the washing machine anything picked up on their uniforms as they enter homes and businesses and hot spots.
“Any of our uniform clothes are going to stay here and will be washed here,” said Timothy Duffer, assistant fire chief.
Ringgold Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mike Neal noted similar precautions — the station bought extra respirators, masks and gowns.
They've also increased the daily rate of wiping down table tops, door handles and fire trucks.
“It ain’t a whole lot different than what we usually do,” he said with a slight laugh.
Even policies regarding face-to-face contact with the public have changed.
Emergency dispatchers, when fielding 911 calls in the city, ask whether the person has been out of the country recently or has a fever, cough or any other symptom of the coronavirus.
This line of questioning will not impact the response to calls, Duffer stressed, but first responders will be aware of what they will face in the field and arrive prepared with personal protective gear.
It's a similar story for dispatchers in Pittsylvania County.
“We had a conference call with the county last week,” Neal said. “At our station, if a call comes in with symptoms of coronavirus, 911 operators will alert us to be prepared.”
The Danville Police Department also has altered its response to non-emergency calls for service as a way to limit close contact with others.
“We’re giving [callers] the option to do on the phone police reports,” Chivvis said.
These calls will be for non-criminal and non-violent calls that have already occurred. In addition, the department is changing much of its internal procedures to decrease person-to-person contact.
“Inside [the police department] — social distancing, reducing in-person meetings, more conference calls,” Chivvis said.
There is one behind-the-scenes change the average resident will not get to see — an increase in communication with state-level departments.
The Danville Fire Department, for example, now keeps in close contact with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management on a daily basis.
“We’re in constant contact with Richmond, that’s not normal,” Duffer said. “I have to send them a report everyday … a status report of Danville.”
