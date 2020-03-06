Gary Poindexter, who is in the midst of his second term as mayor of the Town of Hurt, has announced his decision to step down from the post “after serious consideration, and with mixed feelings accompanied by deep regret.”
Poindexter informed the town council of his decision at a Tuesday meeting.
“The rigors of balancing service in public office with a full time educator career, not to mention family and personal considerations, has become a serious limiting factor to my ability to effectively shoulder the responsibilities inherent to the office,” he wrote in the letter to the town council.
While he will officially remain the mayor through March 31, Poindexter will be on leave in the weeks leading up to that date. In the meantime, Vice-Mayor Gary Hodnett will serve as mayor on an interim basis.
Poindexter served one four-year term on town council before successfully running for mayor in 2012 and 2016.
— Caleb Ayers
