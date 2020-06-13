Garden help desk continues in Danville on Monday

The Danville Master Gardeners are hosting a help desk on Mondays this month.
Anyone with a garden, lawn or landscape question may call the Danville Extension Office at (434) 799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com.
A master garden will answer questions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.
Charles Wilborn
