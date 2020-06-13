You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Garden help desk continues in Danville on Monday
0 comments

Garden help desk continues in Danville on Monday

Only $3 for 13 weeks

The Danville Master Gardeners are hosting a help desk on Mondays this month.

Anyone with a garden, lawn or landscape question may call the Danville Extension Office at (434) 799-6558 or email danvillemastergardeners@gmail.com.

A master garden will answer questions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News