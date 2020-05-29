It was by no means a traditional graduation ceremony Friday at Galileo Magnet High School, but it was perhaps more intimate than ever.
Seventy students roamed the halls of their school for the final time and emerged at the front entrance to have their names announced as they received diplomas on a stage in front of family members.
The first graduation ceremony to ever be held on Galileo’s campus, Friday’s event was orchestrated in a manner the students could feel celebrated in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic that created the need for a new commencement plan.
“As their life goes on,” said Principal Michelle Ramsey, “I hope they’re able to look back at their graduation and be proud of it and enjoy the memories they made this day.”
While inside the building, the seniors signed a “Decision Day” poster to announce their post-grad plans; created a short video clip to share their favorite memories; viewed a slideshow of senior year pictures; and read messages from teachers and faculty. In addition to their blue gowns and decorated caps, students also wore face masks while going from station to station.
Graduates were dropped off near the cafeteria entrance, and two cars with as many as five people each slowly made their way toward the front of the building. Student names were announced once family members were in place underneath a tent for optimum viewing angles of the stage.
The process of announcing every graduate took several hours, but it allowed all parties involved — students, families, teachers and administrators — to bask in reflection of not only Friday’s proceedings, but also the accomplishments of the past few years.
“This is a kind of day that makes your heart smile,” Danville Public Schools Superintendent Stanley Jones said.
Jones cited the trials the class of 2020 has already had to face — being born into a world changed forever by the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001; dealing with the historic flooding in Danville in 2018; and graduating into a world again changed by the coronavirus — and voiced his opinion that these graduates are more than ready to face whatever comes next in their lives.
“There’s no class that’s been better prepared to face unprecedented challenges like this one,” he said. “Problem-solving is innate with this group, and I’m really proud of them.”
Although the graduation ceremony was not typical, it was a welcome distraction from the pandemic that fostered doubts about whether a graduation would be held at all.
“I would certainly prefer having this no matter how small and different it is over just not being able to find closure for my high school years,” said Angel Lin, Galileo’s valedictorian.
Standing next to her, friend and salutatorian Mary “Kiki” McLaughlin nodded in agreement.
“I know the teachers really put a lot of effort into this to make it special for us,” McLaughlin said, “and that makes me feel a lot happier.”
Lin and McLaughlin both competed on Galileo’s cross country and track teams while also participating in numerous academic extracurricular activities. They are both attending the University of Virginia in the fall — McLaughlin to study biology as an Echols Scholar and Lin to study either biology or drama.
They recorded their respective speeches earlier in the day — messages that will be made available at a later date to their peers in the final digital presentation of the ceremony.
They each detailed the challenges of delivering speeches that were uplifting and motivational but at the same time also addressed the proper way to handle a senior year cut short.
“It comes from a place of privilege to say that sitting at home safely was hard,” Lin said, “but just knowing this was my final year at a school that I’ve fallen in love with and spent a good chunk of my life at, it was difficult to know I wouldn’t be able to say my goodbyes to people that meant so much to me. Thinking about them is what really helped me to be able to come up with an inspiring message, something that I wanted to let my fellow peers know.”
McLaughlin’s speech, titled “A Love Letter,” described the closeness of the senior class and the student body at large. She spoke appreciatively of the caring atmosphere that Galileo Magnet High School creates through its teachers and culture.
“I found people I loved and who loved me in return,” she said. “This isn’t just a place where we come to terms with who we are, it’s the place where we can express it — loudly.”
Lin’s speech, titled “For Granted,” acknowledged how “unfair” this way of saying goodbye may seem, but she encouraged the other graduates to keep in mind the accomplishment that was being honored.
“Despite missing out on a traditional graduation,” she said, “know that this moment is in every manner as meaningful as it would have been.”
Lin said the pandemic has proved that very little is guaranteed in life, and she urged the members of the graduating class to recognize the strength and bravery it takes to feel emotions and learn from this situation.
“Do not be afraid to show compassion or excitement,” she said. “Do not be afraid to feel loss or pain. Embrace it all, and dare to let yourselves be vulnerable in a world that criticizes vulnerability.”
In her closing remarks, Lin struck a similar tone as McLaughlin, saying the beauty in Galileo is its way of allowing students to be themselves.
“I have never experienced the love and the support I have felt here in any other environment,” Lin said, “and I will never again take such a blessing for granted.”
Reach Parker Cotton at (276) 638-8801 ext. 215.
